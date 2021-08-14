AMD's next-gen Navi 31 GPU for next-gen Radeon RX 7900 XT teased again
AMD adds ROCm support for its next-gen Navi 31 and Navi 33 GPUs to its new ROCm developer tools, ready for next-gen GPUs in 2022.
AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 graphics architecture and its Navi 31 and Navi 33 GPUs have been teased again, with Navi 31 and Navi 33 GPUs being added into official ROCm developer tools.
Not all of the next-gen Navi 3X GPUs are in the ROCm dev tools, but the Navi 31 and Navi 33 are making an appearance. First off, AMD's new Navi 31 GPU is reportedly an MCM (multi-chip module) or MCD (multi-chip design) -- which should pack up to an insane 15360 GPU cores. MCM and MCD are fancier words for a dual, or multi-GPU design on a single card. Exciting times.
Even the GPU cores are reportedly not being called GPU cores anymore, they're known as RDNA Workgroup Processors (WGP). Navi 33 is a monolithic GPU, continuing on as we have GPUs of today with single monolithic GPUs.
The new Navi 31 and Navi 33 GPUs were found in the Github update, with ROCclr (Radeon Open Compute Common Language Runtime) includes support for the Navi 31 and Navi 33 GPU.
AMD will be making multiple Navi 3X GPUs going forward, with Navi 31, Navi 32, and Navi 33 all teased. As for performance, we should expect the flagship RDNA 3 GPU in monolithic form -- which should take form with a Navi 33-based GPU -- to be somewhere in the 100%+ increase over the Radeon RX 6900 XT range.
- AMD Navi 31: Multi-Compute Die (MCD) tape out in Q4 2021
- AMD Navi 32: Multi-Compute Die (MCD) tape out in Q4 2021
- AMD Navi 33: Monolithic GPU (like normal) tape out in Q1 2022