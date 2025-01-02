ASUS unveils ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM gaming monitor: 26.5-inch 4K 240Hz with DisplayPort 2.1a

ASUS has just unveiled its new ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM gaming monitor: a new 27-inch 4K 240Hz OLED panel, with DisplayPort 2.1a and full UHBR20 speeds.

TL;DR: ASUS has introduced the ROG Swift PG27UCDM, a 26.5-inch 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor with a 166 PPI pixel density. It features DisplayPort 2.1a, supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, and includes ASUS OLED Care Pro with a proximity sensor. It offers extensive connectivity and advanced display technologies for enhanced gaming and editing experiences. ASUS has introduced the ROG Swift PG27UCDM, a 26.5-inch 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor with a 166 PPI pixel density. It features DisplayPort 2.1a, supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, and includes ASUS OLED Care Pro with a proximity sensor. It offers extensive connectivity and advanced display technologies for enhanced gaming and editing experiences.

ASUS has just unveiled its new ROG Swift PG27UCDM gaming monitor, rocking a 26.5-inch 4K 240Hz OLED panel, and supports the new DisplayPort 2.1a standard with full UHBR20 specification. Check it out:

The new ASUS ROG Swift PG27UCDM gaming monitor has a 26.5-inch 4th Gen QD-OLED panel with a pixel density of 166 PPI, which is a big improvement over the 27-inch 1440p models with 53% greater pixel density.

On the connectivity side, the 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor features the latest DisplayPort 2.1a connectivity with the full UHBR20 specification. This means that the ROG Swift PG27UCDM can drive its full 4K 240FPS with lossless quality without needing Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

You'll want to pair the new ASUS 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor with NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 32GB graphics card, ensuring you have enough power to drive 4K gaming at the beautiful 240FPS required to match the monitor specifications.

ASUS has confirmed that its new gaming monitor has a peak brightness of 1000 nits, supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, as well as ASUS OLED Care Pro features like a proximity sensor that disables the ROG Swift PG27UCDM when you walk away from it.

4

ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM features: