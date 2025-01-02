ASUS unveils ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM gaming monitor: 26.5-inch 4K 240Hz with DisplayPort 2.1a

ASUS has just unveiled its new ROG Swift PG27UCDM gaming monitor, rocking a 26.5-inch 4K 240Hz OLED panel, and supports the new DisplayPort 2.1a standard with full UHBR20 specification. Check it out:
The new ASUS ROG Swift PG27UCDM gaming monitor has a 26.5-inch 4th Gen QD-OLED panel with a pixel density of 166 PPI, which is a big improvement over the 27-inch 1440p models with 53% greater pixel density.
On the connectivity side, the 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor features the latest DisplayPort 2.1a connectivity with the full UHBR20 specification. This means that the ROG Swift PG27UCDM can drive its full 4K 240FPS with lossless quality without needing Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology.
You'll want to pair the new ASUS 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor with NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 32GB graphics card, ensuring you have enough power to drive 4K gaming at the beautiful 240FPS required to match the monitor specifications.
ASUS has confirmed that its new gaming monitor has a peak brightness of 1000 nits, supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, as well as ASUS OLED Care Pro features like a proximity sensor that disables the ROG Swift PG27UCDM when you walk away from it.
ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM features:
- 26.5-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) QD-OLED gaming monitor with 240Hz Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms ms response time
- Latest 4th-gen QD-OLED technology delivers sharper imagery and crystal-clear text, a longer lifespan over previous-gen OLEDs
- OLED Anti-Flicker 2.0 technology includes a new luminance compensation algorithm that reduces flicker by 20% compared to previous-gen panels, ensuring comfortable viewing
- New ASUS OLED Care Pro functions with Neo Proximity Sensor that precisely detects when the user is away, switching to a black screen to reduce the risk of burn-in
- Extensive connectivity options include DisplayPort™ 2.1a UHBR20 with full 80Gbps bandwidth, USB-C® (90W PD), HDMI® 2.1, and a tripod socket
- Dolby Vision® support, VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 True Black compliance, 99% DCI-P3 gamut, Ture true 10-bit color, and Delta E < 2 color difference for astonishing HDR performance, making it the monitor perfect for photo and video editing
- DisplayWidget Center allows users to easily access OLED Care Pro functions and adjust monitor settings using a mouse