All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Displays & Projectors

ASUS unveils ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM gaming monitor: 26.5-inch 4K 240Hz with DisplayPort 2.1a

ASUS has just unveiled its new ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM gaming monitor: a new 27-inch 4K 240Hz OLED panel, with DisplayPort 2.1a and full UHBR20 speeds.

ASUS unveils ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM gaming monitor: 26.5-inch 4K 240Hz with DisplayPort 2.1a
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: ASUS has introduced the ROG Swift PG27UCDM, a 26.5-inch 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor with a 166 PPI pixel density. It features DisplayPort 2.1a, supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, and includes ASUS OLED Care Pro with a proximity sensor. It offers extensive connectivity and advanced display technologies for enhanced gaming and editing experiences.

ASUS has just unveiled its new ROG Swift PG27UCDM gaming monitor, rocking a 26.5-inch 4K 240Hz OLED panel, and supports the new DisplayPort 2.1a standard with full UHBR20 specification. Check it out:

The new ASUS ROG Swift PG27UCDM gaming monitor has a 26.5-inch 4th Gen QD-OLED panel with a pixel density of 166 PPI, which is a big improvement over the 27-inch 1440p models with 53% greater pixel density.

On the connectivity side, the 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor features the latest DisplayPort 2.1a connectivity with the full UHBR20 specification. This means that the ROG Swift PG27UCDM can drive its full 4K 240FPS with lossless quality without needing Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology.

ASUS unveils ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM gaming monitor: 26.5-inch 4K 240Hz with DisplayPort 2.1a 05
4

You'll want to pair the new ASUS 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor with NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 32GB graphics card, ensuring you have enough power to drive 4K gaming at the beautiful 240FPS required to match the monitor specifications.

ASUS has confirmed that its new gaming monitor has a peak brightness of 1000 nits, supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, as well as ASUS OLED Care Pro features like a proximity sensor that disables the ROG Swift PG27UCDM when you walk away from it.

ASUS unveils ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM gaming monitor: 26.5-inch 4K 240Hz with DisplayPort 2.1a 07
4

ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG27UCDM features:

  • 26.5-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) QD-OLED gaming monitor with 240Hz Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms ms response time
  • Latest 4th-gen QD-OLED technology delivers sharper imagery and crystal-clear text, a longer lifespan over previous-gen OLEDs
  • OLED Anti-Flicker 2.0 technology includes a new luminance compensation algorithm that reduces flicker by 20% compared to previous-gen panels, ensuring comfortable viewing
  • New ASUS OLED Care Pro functions with Neo Proximity Sensor that precisely detects when the user is away, switching to a black screen to reduce the risk of burn-in
  • Extensive connectivity options include DisplayPort™ 2.1a UHBR20 with full 80Gbps bandwidth, USB-C® (90W PD), HDMI® 2.1, and a tripod socket
  • Dolby Vision® support, VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 True Black compliance, 99% DCI-P3 gamut, Ture true 10-bit color, and Delta E < 2 color difference for astonishing HDR performance, making it the monitor perfect for photo and video editing
  • DisplayWidget Center allows users to easily access OLED Care Pro functions and adjust monitor settings using a mouse
Photo of the ASUS ROG Swift PG27AQDM Gaming Monitor
Best Deals: ASUS ROG Swift PG27AQDM Gaming Monitor
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$749.99 USD
$739 USD $699 USD
Buy
$949.99 CAD
$999.99 CAD $899.99 CAD
Buy
$749.99 USD
$739 USD $699 USD
Buy
$749.99 USD
$739 USD $699 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/2/2025 at 6:15 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles