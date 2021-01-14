All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
DisplayPort 2.0 monitors coming in late 2021: 4K 240Hz and 8K 120Hz

DisplayPort 2.0 is coming in late 2021 with 80Gbit/s of bandwidth, enough to drive 4K 240Hz and 8K 85Hz monitors of the future.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Jan 14 2021 11:57 PM CST
We are hearing all about HDMI 2.1 right now with some of the biggest and most bad ass TVs in the world rocking the latest display connectivity capable of 4K 120Hz and 8K 60Hz over a single cable.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

That might keep next-gen console gamers happy, but many PC enthusiasts want something much higher than that for the future of PC display technology. HDMI 2.1 is tapped out right now, so in comes DisplayPort 2.0 which were meant to launch a few months ago, but are now coming 'later in 2021'.

DisplayPort 2.0 will drive up to 4K 240Hz -- double that of HDMI 2.1 which can do 4K 120Hz -- and up to 8K 120Hz, up from 8K 60Hz on HDMI 2.1. Pure monitor insanity.

DisplayPort 2.0 monitors coming in late 2021: 4K 240Hz and 8K 120Hz 04 | TweakTown.com

The news is coming from VESA, which defines the DisplayPort 2.0 standard, who said to The Verge: "Monitors supporting DisplayPort 2.0 are currently in development, but none have been released to market yet, DisplayPort 2.0 is working now in new system chips that should appear in products later in 2021".

Single-display resolutions:

  • One 16K (15360 x 8460) display @ 60Hz and 30 bpp 4:4:4 HDR (with DSC)
  • One 10K (10240 x 4320) display @ 60Hz and 24 bpp 4:4:4 (no compression)

Dual-display resolutions:

  • Two 8K (7680 x 4320) displays @ 120Hz and 30 bpp 4:4:4 HDR (with DSC)
  • Two 4K (3840 x 2160) displays @ 144Hz and 24 bpp 4:4:4 (no compression)

Triple-display resolutions:

  • Three 10K (10240 x 4320) displays @ 60Hz and 30 bpp 4:4:4 HDR (with DSC)
  • Three 4K (3840 x 2160) displays @ 90Hz and 30 bpp 4:4:4 HDR (no compression)
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, theverge.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

