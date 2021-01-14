DisplayPort 2.0 monitors coming in late 2021: 4K 240Hz and 8K 120Hz

DisplayPort 2.0 is coming in late 2021 with 80Gbit/s of bandwidth, enough to drive 4K 240Hz and 8K 85Hz monitors of the future.

We are hearing all about HDMI 2.1 right now with some of the biggest and most bad ass TVs in the world rocking the latest display connectivity capable of 4K 120Hz and 8K 60Hz over a single cable.

That might keep next-gen console gamers happy, but many PC enthusiasts want something much higher than that for the future of PC display technology. HDMI 2.1 is tapped out right now, so in comes DisplayPort 2.0 which were meant to launch a few months ago, but are now coming 'later in 2021'.

DisplayPort 2.0 will drive up to 4K 240Hz -- double that of HDMI 2.1 which can do 4K 120Hz -- and up to 8K 120Hz, up from 8K 60Hz on HDMI 2.1. Pure monitor insanity.

The news is coming from VESA, which defines the DisplayPort 2.0 standard, who said to The Verge: "Monitors supporting DisplayPort 2.0 are currently in development, but none have been released to market yet, DisplayPort 2.0 is working now in new system chips that should appear in products later in 2021".

Single-display resolutions:

One 16K (15360 x 8460) display @ 60Hz and 30 bpp 4:4:4 HDR (with DSC)

One 10K (10240 x 4320) display @ 60Hz and 24 bpp 4:4:4 (no compression)

Dual-display resolutions:

Two 8K (7680 x 4320) displays @ 120Hz and 30 bpp 4:4:4 HDR (with DSC)

Two 4K (3840 x 2160) displays @ 144Hz and 24 bpp 4:4:4 (no compression)

Triple-display resolutions: