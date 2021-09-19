All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Here's when the Inspiration4 crew is scheduled to return to Earth

SpaceX has announced on Twitter the scheduled time and date for when the Inspiration4 crew will return back down to Earth.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Sun, Sep 19 2021 4:05 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

SpaceX has announced the date and time for when the Inspiration4 crew will return to Earth.

The Inspiration4 crew took off from the Kennedy Space Center on September 16 on the back of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. The success of the launch marked a milestone in the space tourism industry as the first all-civilian flight into space. According to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, the crew onboard SpaceX's Dragon capsule is happy and healthy, who announced that he has recently checked in with the crew to see how they are doing up in lower-Earth orbit.

The crew has been in lower-Earth orbit for a few days, and according to an update from the SpaceX Twitter account, Inspiration4 is slated to return back down to Earth on Saturday, September 18, at 7:06 pm EDT. The Dragon capsule will splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida, where a team will be waiting to recover them.

More Inspiration4 News

Read more: Netflix will stream SpaceX's game-changing launch happening this week

Read more: NASA award millions to Blue Origin, SpaceX for new moon lander concept

Read more: Watch SpaceX's Inspiration4 launch here, launch to happen in 30 mins

Read more: SpaceX's all-civilian crew will have this incredible view when pooping

Read more: SpaceX launches ordinary citizens to space without any astronauts

Here's when the Inspiration4 crew is scheduled to return to Earth 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Hanes Men's Graphic Vintage Cali Collection T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.84
$9.84$9.65$9.85
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/18/2021 at 6:40 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.