Netflix will stream SpaceX's game-changing launch happening this week

Netflix will be streaming SpaceX's upcoming Inspiration4 launch that is scheduled for later this week. Check it out here.

Tune in for the countdown to SpaceX's milestone launch that will be taking place in just a matter of hours. Join Netflix's virtual party!

SpaceX will be launching its Inspiration4 mission, which will be a world's first as four civilians will be sent into orbit for three days - the first all-civilian mission into Earth's orbit. The launch will be from Kennedy Space Center, and Netflix will be taking viewers of the countdown for an all-access behind the scenes of the historic mission.

The Inspiration4 mission will take Jared Isaacman, Sian Proctor, Hayley Arceneaux, and Chris Sembroski on the three-day adventure aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon vehicle scheduled for launch no earlier than 8 p.m. EDT (0020 GMT Sept. 16). According to Netflix's YouTube page, "Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space" will be a 90-minute live show that will start at 8 p.m. EDT (0020 GMT Sept. 16). If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.