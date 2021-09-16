All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
SpaceX launches ordinary citizens to space without any astronauts

SpaceX has successfully launched the very first all-civilian crew into space without any professional astronauts being present.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Sep 16 2021 3:12 AM CDT
SpaceX has recently sent four ordinary civilians off into lower-Earth orbit without any professional astronauts on board.

SpaceX has just solidified itself, once again, in the private space industry history books as the first company to launch a spacecraft into lower-Earth orbit that only has civilian passengers on aboard. On Wednesday night, the space transportation company launched its Falcon 9 rocket with a modified Crew Dragon capsule on board, carrying four private citizens; Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Chris Sembroski, and Dr. Sian Proctor.

The launch was a success, and Dragon is currently located in lower-Earth orbit and will remain there for three days. The launch mission titled "Inspiration4" was entirely paid for by billionaire Jared Isaacman who is promoting the flight for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for cancer research. Isaacman also donated $100 million to the charity before the launch. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Read more: Watch SpaceX's Inspiration4 launch here, launch to happen in 30 mins

Read more: Netflix will stream SpaceX's game-changing launch happening this week

NEWS SOURCE:usatoday.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

