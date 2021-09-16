SpaceX's all-civilian crew will have this incredible view when pooping

Passengers onboard the SpaceX's Dragon capsule will have an absolutely incredible view when they need to relieve themselves.

SpaceX just took four ordinary civilians to space via its Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule, and the view the passengers will have will be incredible.

The launch for the mission titled Inspiration4 happened only a matter of hours ago, and we saw the four passengers Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Chris Sembroski, and Dr. Sian Proctor, all of which aren't trained astronauts. The Inspiration4 launch marked a milestone in the space tourism industry as the first successful launch of an all-civilian mission into space.

SpaceX has outfitted the Dragon capsule with a glass dome on its nose, replacing the docking port that is usually there when astronauts are transported to the International Space Station. The glass dome is for viewing purposes and is called a cupola. Passengers aboard the Dragon capsule will be able to stick their heads inside the dome for a full 360-degree viewing experience.

It should also be noted that the cupola is also where Dragon's toiled is located, which means when passengers need to relieve themselves over the course of the three-day mission, they will get one of the best views anyone has ever got relieving themselves.

