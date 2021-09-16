All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: NASA updates the odds of a dangerous asteroid colliding with Earth

SpaceX's all-civilian crew will have this incredible view when pooping

Passengers onboard the SpaceX's Dragon capsule will have an absolutely incredible view when they need to relieve themselves.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Sep 16 2021 2:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

SpaceX just took four ordinary civilians to space via its Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule, and the view the passengers will have will be incredible.

SpaceX's all-civilian crew will have this incredible view when pooping 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The launch for the mission titled Inspiration4 happened only a matter of hours ago, and we saw the four passengers Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Chris Sembroski, and Dr. Sian Proctor, all of which aren't trained astronauts. The Inspiration4 launch marked a milestone in the space tourism industry as the first successful launch of an all-civilian mission into space.

SpaceX has outfitted the Dragon capsule with a glass dome on its nose, replacing the docking port that is usually there when astronauts are transported to the International Space Station. The glass dome is for viewing purposes and is called a cupola. Passengers aboard the Dragon capsule will be able to stick their heads inside the dome for a full 360-degree viewing experience.

It should also be noted that the cupola is also where Dragon's toiled is located, which means when passengers need to relieve themselves over the course of the three-day mission, they will get one of the best views anyone has ever got relieving themselves.

More Inspiration4 News

Read more: Watch SpaceX's Inspiration4 launch here, launch to happen in 30 mins

Read more: Netflix will stream SpaceX's game-changing launch happening this week

Buy at Amazon

Space Exploration - S-p-a-c-e-x - Astronaut Men's T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$15.99
$15.99$15.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/16/2021 at 2:08 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com.au

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest news. Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.