Intel sends out Odyssey swag: new Xe-HPG GPU reveal isn't too far away

It seems like Intel has just kicked off the Xe-HPG graphics card marketing campaign, also confirming that it has begun shipping its next-gen DG2 family of GPUs.

The company has started inviting Odyssey Cardholders to register, where they might get their hands-on some Intel Xe-HPG related swag. Intel kicking off its journey and asking for gamers to join the company on its Odyssey, with the company saying they're "heading toward a milestone moment, the pending release of the Xe HPG microarchitecture from Intel".

Intel explains: "Thank you for joining Intel on this Odyssey. We are soon heading toward a milestone moment, the pending release of the Xe HPG microarchitecture from Intel. Some of you received an Odyssey card and were the first to engage with Intel on this journey".

"Now is the time to redeem this card, which is one in many steps we hope to formally take forward with you. We have a few required fields here to confirm you have received a card from us. As well if you agree to provide additional information, it will help us follow and recognize you for your commitment with Intel".

We should expect a Q1 2022 launch, but a paper or very limited launch at the end of 2021 "isn't entirely possible" says Tom from Moore's Law is Dead, where he notes that "full volume will not be ready till Q1" 2022.

