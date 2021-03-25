All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel teases Xe-HPC GPU: over 100 billion transistors with 47 tiles

Intel has 47 tiles on its new Xe-HPC graphics processor 'Ponte Vecchio' teased with over 100 billion transistors, ready for 2021.

Published Thu, Mar 25 2021 12:24 AM CDT
Intel gave the world a big tease of its huge Ponte Vecchio GPU -- the new Xe-HPC in all its glory packing 47 tiles and over 100 billion transistors.

The company has been at work for over two years to get the first working silison of Intel's exciting new multi-tile design, with a over a petaflop of compute power at its deposal. Intel has now confirmed that Xe-HPC "Ponte Vecchio" GPU has 47 tiles and over 100 billion transistors and will be in a new supercomputer later this year.

Intel will have its next-gen Ponte Vecchio GPU inside of the new Aurora supercomputer that's being built for the Argonne National Laboratory, and expected to be turned on by the end of 2021.

The new Intel Ponte Vecchio GPU will join the chiplet/MCM designs that NVIDIA will roll out with Hopper, and AMD with its upcoming CDNA2-based GPU designs and accelerators.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

