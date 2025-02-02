Intel XeSS, the company's answer to DLSS, now available in over 150 games

TL;DR: Intel's XeSS AI upscaling technology is now supported in over 150 games, rivaling NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR. The latest XeSS 2 version includes Frame Generation and Xe Low Latency, available on both desktop and mobile Arc graphics. Upscaling technologies are becoming crucial for future GPU and gaming device purchases. Intel's XeSS AI upscaling technology is now supported in over 150 games, rivaling NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR. The latest XeSS 2 version includes Frame Generation and Xe Low Latency, available on both desktop and mobile Arc graphics. Upscaling technologies are becoming crucial for future GPU and gaming device purchases.

Intel has taken to social media to announce a new milestone achievement for its XeSS AI upscaling technology: over 150 games now include the option to turn it on. Intel Xe Super Sampling is the company's answer to NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR, taking an AI approach on Arc graphics hardware similar to DLSS for GeForce RTX.

As we saw in our review of the new Intel Arc B580 GPU, the first second-gen Battlemage desktop card to launch, XeSS was available in most games in our benchmark suite. Some recent titles that have added support for XeSS 2 include STALKER 2, F1 24, and Marvel Rivals. Intel XeSS 2, the latest version, also includes Frame Generation and Xe Low Latency for Arc owners.

XeSS isn't limited to desktop GPUs, as mobile Intel chips with integrated Arc graphics can also enable the technology to boost performance.

As we head into 2025, upscaling technologies like XeSS will become increasingly essential and a selling point for buying a new GPU or mobile gaming device.

This year, AMD will introduce FSR 4 for its new RDNA 4 desktop graphics cards, shifting its upscaling solution to an AI method like XeSS and DLSS. Although raw performance is still the primary measurement used to evaluate a GPU's performance, upscaling performance, and image quality arguably represent the real-world in-game performance gamers can expect.

With the GeForce RTX 50 Series, one of the biggest stories surrounding the launch was DLSS 4 and the new Transformer model for upscaling - a leveling up that dramatically improved image quality compared to previous versions. No doubt, as Intel continues to release new mobile chips with Battlemage graphics and hopefully a few more desktop variants, we'll see more games add XeSS support.