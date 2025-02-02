All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Intel XeSS, the company's answer to DLSS, now available in over 150 games

Intel Xe Super Sampling, the company's answer to NVIDIA DLSS, has passed a notable milestone - 150+ games now feature the technology.

Intel XeSS, the company's answer to DLSS, now available in over 150 games
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Intel's XeSS AI upscaling technology is now supported in over 150 games, rivaling NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR. The latest XeSS 2 version includes Frame Generation and Xe Low Latency, available on both desktop and mobile Arc graphics. Upscaling technologies are becoming crucial for future GPU and gaming device purchases.

Intel has taken to social media to announce a new milestone achievement for its XeSS AI upscaling technology: over 150 games now include the option to turn it on. Intel Xe Super Sampling is the company's answer to NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR, taking an AI approach on Arc graphics hardware similar to DLSS for GeForce RTX.

As we saw in our review of the new Intel Arc B580 GPU, the first second-gen Battlemage desktop card to launch, XeSS was available in most games in our benchmark suite. Some recent titles that have added support for XeSS 2 include STALKER 2, F1 24, and Marvel Rivals. Intel XeSS 2, the latest version, also includes Frame Generation and Xe Low Latency for Arc owners.

XeSS isn't limited to desktop GPUs, as mobile Intel chips with integrated Arc graphics can also enable the technology to boost performance.

As we head into 2025, upscaling technologies like XeSS will become increasingly essential and a selling point for buying a new GPU or mobile gaming device.

This year, AMD will introduce FSR 4 for its new RDNA 4 desktop graphics cards, shifting its upscaling solution to an AI method like XeSS and DLSS. Although raw performance is still the primary measurement used to evaluate a GPU's performance, upscaling performance, and image quality arguably represent the real-world in-game performance gamers can expect.

With the GeForce RTX 50 Series, one of the biggest stories surrounding the launch was DLSS 4 and the new Transformer model for upscaling - a leveling up that dramatically improved image quality compared to previous versions. No doubt, as Intel continues to release new mobile chips with Battlemage graphics and hopefully a few more desktop variants, we'll see more games add XeSS support.

Photo of the ASRock Challenger Intel ARC A580 CL 8G GDDR6
Best Deals: ASRock Challenger Intel ARC A580 CL 8G GDDR6
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$169.99 USD
- $169.99 USD
Buy
$169.99 USD
$169.99 USD $169.99 USD
Buy
$257.45 CAD
- $251.43 CAD
Buy
$288.07 CAD
$288.07 CAD $270.16 CAD
Buy
£178.11
- £196.99
Buy
$169.99 USD
- $169.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/2/2025 at 9:11 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:x.com, game.intel.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles