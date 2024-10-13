Intel starts next-gen Xe3 GPU enablement for Linux: ready for future-gen Panther Lake CPUs

Intel has started its next-gen Xe3 "Celestial" GPU enablement in Linux, which will launch as integrated GPUs on the company's next-gen Panther Lake CPUs.

In some new information picked up by Phrononix, we're learning Intel has revealed the PCI Device IDs for Panther Lake Xe3 integrated GPUs, which include: 0xB080, 0xB081, 0xB082, 0xB091, 0xB092, 0xB0A0, 0xB0A1, and 0xB0A1. There are 9 new device IDs in total, but we shouldn't expect to see all 9 of these SKUs to hit the market.

The new Device IDs for the Xe3 GPUs are part of Intel's Xe Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) updates, which seems to focus on Panther Lake, instead of the discrete Xe3-HPG series GPUs.

As for the Intel Core Ultra 300 series "Panther Lake" SKUs, this is what has been leaked:

PTL-H SKU #1 : 4 P-Cores + 8 E-Cores + 0 LP-E Cores + 4 Xe3 Cores (45W)

PTL-H SKU #2 : 4 P-Cores + 8 E-Cores + 4 LP-E Cores + 12 Xe3 Cores (25W)

PTL-H SKU #3 : 4 P-Cores + 8 E-Cores + 4 LP-E Cores + 4 Xe3 Cores (25W)

PTL-U SKU #1: 4 P-Cores + 0 E-Cores + 4 LP-E Cores + 4 Xe3 Cores (15W)

Phoronix rerported that Intel engineer Rodrigo Vivi sent out the pull request and also talked of performance optimizations to come to the Xe kernel driver and there also being new driver maintainers: "Besides the cross-driver collaboration and enabling of upcoming hardware, one of our key areas will be to improve performance and address reports by users so that the driver keeps getting better. I'm having the honor to send this first pull request on behalf of the new team of maintainers that we are putting together for the xe driver: Lucas, Thomas, and Oded. I'm going to assist them to get this through and to set up the drm-tip development flow. Then, you should expect future pull requests coming directly from them. Likely, with a rotation of duties that they will define by themselves, but that should be similar to drm-intel and drm-misc".

Intel's next-gen Core Ultra 300 series "Panther Lake" CPUs feature third-gen Xe GPU architecture cores courtesy of "Xe3" codenamed Celestial. The new Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" processors will debut with Xe2 "Battlemage" ushering in a 50% performance uplift over Core Ultra 100 series "Meteor Lake" CPUs and their Xe Alchemist GPUs.