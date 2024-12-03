All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Intel Arc B580 'Battlemage' GPU announced - 1440p Ultra gaming for $249

It's official, the Intel Arc B580 GPU is launching on December 12, 2044, the first desktop Battlemage card - and it's built for 1440p gaming.

TL;DR: Intel's next-gen Battlemage desktop graphics cards, the Arc B580 and B570, debut in December 2024 and January 2025, respectively. Featuring the new Xe2 ' Battlemage' architecture, the B580 targets 1440p Ultra gaming thanks to its 12GB of VRAM, outperforming competitors. Multiple partners will release B-Series cards.

Intel's first next-gen Battlemage desktop graphics cards will be here in a little over a week - with the Intel Arc B580 debuting on December 13, 2024, starting at $249 USD. With the company's new Xe2 architecture and BMG-G21 chip, it'll be joined by the cutdown Intel Arc B570 on January 16, 2025, starting at $219 USD.

In addition to an Intel Arc B580 Limited Edition reference card that Intel says is whisper quiet thanks to its revamped design and increased airflow, B-Series 'Battlemage' partners include Acer, ASRock, Gunnir, Maxsun, Onix, and Sparkle. Multiple B-Series B580 and B570 cards are coming, with Intel telling media that they're already being shipped to retailers.

Although Intel's first Battlemage GPU is not the beefier B750 (Intel wasn't ready to talk about its B-Series roadmap), the B580 is still being positioned as a 1440p Ultra gaming card that can handle modern blockbuster titles with or without ray-tracing. And it's ready to give budget-conscious gamers a different option.

Here's a look at the specs.

GPU SpecsIntel Arc B580Intel Arc B570
ArchitectureXe2 HPGXe2 HPG
ProcessTSMC N4TSMC N4
Xe Cores2018
Ray Tracing Units2018
XMX AI Engines160144
Graphics Clock2670 MHz2500 MHz
Memory12 GB10 GB
Memory Interface192 bit160 bit
Memory Bandwidth456 GB/s380 GB/s
AI TOPs233203
TBP190W150W

The B580 and B570 are powered by a single 8-pin connector. They're also PCIe 4.0 x8 cards with DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1 display connectors.

Yes, one of the reasons the Intel Arc B580 can handle '1440p Ultra' gaming is that it features 12GB of VRAM, which is 50% more than the GeForce RTX 4060 and the Radeon RX 7600 - its direct competition. With a baseline performance target of 60 FPS, the Intel Arc B580 was able to clear this convincingly across 40+ titles benchmarked.

According to Intel, the Arc B580 is 24% faster than the Arc A750, thanks to the new Xe2 architecture. The Xe2 Core redesign improves general rendering and ray-tracing, with 70% more performance per core than first-gen Arc and a 50% performance per watt. With less overhead and a more efficient design, the B580 and B570 also benefit from dozens of driver updates and improved game coverage that Arc Graphics has received.

Intel is also catching up to NVIDIA thanks to the B-Series launching alongside XeSS 2. This pairs the company's AI-powered upscaling with its brand-new Frame Generation tech and XeLL (or Low Latency) - which is essentially Intel's DLSS 3 Frame Generation and Reflex.

With improved responsiveness and performance compared to native rendering, like NVIDIA's approach, it does require game integration. F1 24 is set to be the first game to implement XeSS 2, with nine other titles confirmed as 'XeSS 2 Coming Soon.'

It's unclear if this will be ready on day one, but Intel is committed to XeSS. It's available in over 150 games and has recently been updated to support DirectX 11 and Vulka APIs. With Arc also being a mobile GPU architecture, XeSS will become increasingly crucial to the future of Arc. Especially if the desktop focus shifts to more affordable cards like the new B580.

Stay tuned for our full review.

