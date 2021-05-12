All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Intel Arctic Sound Xe-HP 2T GPU teased: 7680 cores, 32GB of HBM2e VRAM

Intel Xe-HP Powered Arctic Sound 1T and 2T GPU specs teased: up to 7680 cores and up to 32GB of HBM2e memory on 10nm SuperFin.

@anthony256
Published Wed, May 12 2021 7:05 PM CDT
We have got our first proper look at Intel's upcoming Xe-HP GPU for data centers, with Igor Wallosek and an exclusive look at Intel's multi-tiled GPU. The pictures were shared to Igor from internal Intel slides, and were upscaled using AI software.

Intel Arctic Sound Xe-HP 2T GPU teased: 7680 cores, 32GB of HBM2e VRAM 02 | TweakTown.com
The new Intel Xe-HP architecture that we have more details on here packs more Execution Units (EUs) than previously rumors have stated. We have our first proper look at the Intel Arctic Sound 2T and Intel Arctic Sound 1T GPUs with the Arctic Sound 2T being a 2-tile GPU and the Arctic Sound 1T being a 1-tile GPU... pretty obvious, but let's break it down.

Above, we have the Intel Arctic Sound 2T which is a dual-tile Intel Xe-HP with 480 EUs per tile for a total of 7680 shader units (but this still isn't the full 8192 shader units we could expect). Intel is using 32GB of super-fast HBM2e memory and has a 300W TDP on the Arctic Sound 2T GPU. You will need a single 8-pin EPS connector here.

Intel Arctic Sound Xe-HP 2T GPU teased: 7680 cores, 32GB of HBM2e VRAM 01 | TweakTown.com

Next up we have the Intel Arctic Sound 1T which is a 1-tile configuration with 512 EUs per tile (but only 384 EUs were enabled). We should expect 3072 shading units here, with the Arctic Sound 1T packing 16GB of HBM2e and has a 150W TDP (previous rumors had it at 225W) and PCIe 4.0 interface.

That beast 4-tile Xe-HP which should be called the Arctic Sound 4T hasn't been spotted just yet -- but I'm hoping it's not too far away.

NEWS SOURCES:igorslab.de, wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

