Global Giveaway - Win 1 of 3 ID-Cooling High-Performance Coolers, open worldwide until Dec 9
Video Cards & GPUs

Intel Arc B580 is 10% faster than the GeForce RTX 4060, 24% faster than Arc A750

Intel's first Battlemage GPU, the Arc B580, will be here before Xmas and it'll be 10% faster and $50 cheaper than the GeForce RTX 4060.

Intel Arc B580 is 10% faster than the GeForce RTX 4060, 24% faster than Arc A750
Senior Editor
Published
3 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Intel has announced its first Battlemage GPUs, the Arc B580 and B570, targeting the mainstream gaming market. The Arc B580, priced at $249, launches on December 13, 2024, and the B570 at $219 on January 16, 2025. The B580 offers 12GB of VRAM, outperforming NVIDIA's RTX 4060 by 10% at 1440p

Intel has formally revealed its first Battlemage GPUs, the Intel Arc B580 and the Intel Arc B570. The Arc B580 will be the first to launch; it arrives on December 13, 2024, with a $249 USD price point. The Intel Arc B570 will launch on January 16, 2025, with a $219 USD price point. Both feature the BMG-G21 chip based on Intel's Xe2 architecture.

5

With affordable pricing, Intel's Arc B-Series is squarely aimed at the mainstream gaming market, where its direct competition will be NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4060 and AMD's Radeon RX 7600. The Intel Arc B580 sports 12GB of VRAM, and the company is going so far as to position it as a 1440p 'Ultra Settings' gaming graphics card - with a 60 FPS baseline being the target.

Performance is always at the top of PC gamers' lists when a new GPU is announced, and Intel's second-generation Arc graphics card is no different. The company showcased performance benchmarks as part of the announcement, comparing it to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4060 and the first-gen Intel Arc A750.

5

Starting with the first-gen Arc A750, the new Intel Arc B580 is 24% faster than the Intel Arc A750 - which is impressive because the Arc A580 (the B580's predecessor) was a tier lower. Interestingly, the data supplied by Intel only covers 1440p gaming, not 1080p.

Looking at the chart more closely, we see that the Xe2 architecture improvements have greatly improved how Arc handles a range of titles. Assassin's Creed Mirage sees a 56% boost in performance, F1 23 a 48% boost, and Fortnite sees a massive 78% boost in performance.

5

With over 40 titles benchmarked at 1440p, the new Intel Arc B580 is 10% faster on average than the GeForce RTX 4060 - it's also $50 cheaper than NVIDIA's mainstream Ada Lovelace GPU at $249.

GPU SpecsIntel Arc B580Intel Arc B570
ArchitectureXe2 HPGXe2 HPG
ProcessTSMC N4TSMC N4
Xe Cores2018
Ray Tracing Units2018
XMX AI Engines160144
Graphics Clock2670 MHz2500 MHz
Memory12 GB10 GB
Memory Interface192 bit160 bit
Memory Bandwidth456 GB/s380 GB/s
AI TOPs233203
TBP190W150W

With 8GB of VRAM, the RTX 4060 is widely considered a 1080p card by most media and gamers - so you could say it isn't a fair comparison. Still, it's more expensive, and the 8GB limitation is something many have criticized. When asked what the comparison was like at a lower resolution, Intel noted that the 1080p numbers were "slightly different" but didn't have that data to share. Intel's Tom Petersen said that 1080p is quickly becoming less relevant and that in 2024, the focus should be on 1440p.

Regardless, we're keen to go hands-on with the Intel Arc B580, so stay tuned for our full review.

Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription
