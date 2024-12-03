Intel Arc B580 is 10% faster than the GeForce RTX 4060, 24% faster than Arc A750

Intel's first Battlemage GPU, the Arc B580, will be here before Xmas and it'll be 10% faster and $50 cheaper than the GeForce RTX 4060.

TL;DR: Intel has announced its first Battlemage GPUs, the Arc B580 and B570, targeting the mainstream gaming market. The Arc B580, priced at $249, launches on December 13, 2024, and the B570 at $219 on January 16, 2025. The B580 offers 12GB of VRAM, outperforming NVIDIA's RTX 4060 by 10% at 1440p Intel has announced its first Battlemage GPUs, the Arc B580 and B570, targeting the mainstream gaming market. The Arc B580, priced at $249, launches on December 13, 2024, and the B570 at $219 on January 16, 2025. The B580 offers 12GB of VRAM, outperforming NVIDIA's RTX 4060 by 10% at 1440p

Intel has formally revealed its first Battlemage GPUs, the Intel Arc B580 and the Intel Arc B570. The Arc B580 will be the first to launch; it arrives on December 13, 2024, with a $249 USD price point. The Intel Arc B570 will launch on January 16, 2025, with a $219 USD price point. Both feature the BMG-G21 chip based on Intel's Xe2 architecture.

5

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

With affordable pricing, Intel's Arc B-Series is squarely aimed at the mainstream gaming market, where its direct competition will be NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4060 and AMD's Radeon RX 7600. The Intel Arc B580 sports 12GB of VRAM, and the company is going so far as to position it as a 1440p 'Ultra Settings' gaming graphics card - with a 60 FPS baseline being the target.

Performance is always at the top of PC gamers' lists when a new GPU is announced, and Intel's second-generation Arc graphics card is no different. The company showcased performance benchmarks as part of the announcement, comparing it to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4060 and the first-gen Intel Arc A750.

5

Starting with the first-gen Arc A750, the new Intel Arc B580 is 24% faster than the Intel Arc A750 - which is impressive because the Arc A580 (the B580's predecessor) was a tier lower. Interestingly, the data supplied by Intel only covers 1440p gaming, not 1080p.

Looking at the chart more closely, we see that the Xe2 architecture improvements have greatly improved how Arc handles a range of titles. Assassin's Creed Mirage sees a 56% boost in performance, F1 23 a 48% boost, and Fortnite sees a massive 78% boost in performance.

5

With over 40 titles benchmarked at 1440p, the new Intel Arc B580 is 10% faster on average than the GeForce RTX 4060 - it's also $50 cheaper than NVIDIA's mainstream Ada Lovelace GPU at $249.

GPU Specs Intel Arc B580 Intel Arc B570 Architecture Xe2 HPG Xe2 HPG Process TSMC N4 TSMC N4 Xe Cores 20 18 Ray Tracing Units 20 18 XMX AI Engines 160 144 Graphics Clock 2670 MHz 2500 MHz Memory 12 GB 10 GB Memory Interface 192 bit 160 bit Memory Bandwidth 456 GB/s 380 GB/s AI TOPs 233 203 TBP 190W 150W

With 8GB of VRAM, the RTX 4060 is widely considered a 1080p card by most media and gamers - so you could say it isn't a fair comparison. Still, it's more expensive, and the 8GB limitation is something many have criticized. When asked what the comparison was like at a lower resolution, Intel noted that the 1080p numbers were "slightly different" but didn't have that data to share. Intel's Tom Petersen said that 1080p is quickly becoming less relevant and that in 2024, the focus should be on 1440p.

Regardless, we're keen to go hands-on with the Intel Arc B580, so stay tuned for our full review.