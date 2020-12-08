Intel GPU boss Raja Koduri says GPU Golden Age is here, and he's right

Intel Senior Vice President, Chief Architect, General Manager, Intel Architecture, Graphics, and Software -- what a title, right?! -- Raja Koduri is geeking out about GPUs on Twitter and I love it.

Koduri tweets that it's "exciting to see these next to each other" which he is referring to the picture that has some delicious GPUs on show -- Intel Xe-HP, Xe-HPG, and Xe-HPC. We can see in the photo that the card on the right packs a single 8-pin PCIe power connector and a passive single-slot design with a short PCB.

But in a follow-up tweet, Koduri began geeking out about all the GPU releases this year, where he said: "A100, Xe LP, RTX 3X, Navi2, MI100, M1 - moved the GPU bar significantly forward, all the way from devices through edge to the data center. Can't wait to see what developers will do with all of this performance + Xe HP/HPG/HPC in 2021 and beyond - GPU Golden Age...".

