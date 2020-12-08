All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIVEAWAY: Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs up for grabs!

Intel GPU boss Raja Koduri says GPU Golden Age is here, and he's right

Intel GPU boss Raja Koduri is geeking out on Twitter over all these new GPUs including Intel's upcoming Xe GPUs -- Golden Age GPUs.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Dec 8 2020 9:51 PM CST
Intel Senior Vice President, Chief Architect, General Manager, Intel Architecture, Graphics, and Software -- what a title, right?! -- Raja Koduri is geeking out about GPUs on Twitter and I love it.

Koduri tweets that it's "exciting to see these next to each other" which he is referring to the picture that has some delicious GPUs on show -- Intel Xe-HP, Xe-HPG, and Xe-HPC. We can see in the photo that the card on the right packs a single 8-pin PCIe power connector and a passive single-slot design with a short PCB.

But in a follow-up tweet, Koduri began geeking out about all the GPU releases this year, where he said: "A100, Xe LP, RTX 3X, Navi2, MI100, M1 - moved the GPU bar significantly forward, all the way from devices through edge to the data center. Can't wait to see what developers will do with all of this performance + Xe HP/HPG/HPC in 2021 and beyond - GPU Golden Age...".

Intel GPU boss Raja Koduri says GPU Golden Age is here, and he's right 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Intel GPU boss Raja Koduri says GPU Golden Age is here, and he's right 02 | TweakTown.com
Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

