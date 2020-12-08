Intel GPU boss Raja Koduri says GPU Golden Age is here, and he's right
Intel GPU boss Raja Koduri is geeking out on Twitter over all these new GPUs including Intel's upcoming Xe GPUs -- Golden Age GPUs.
Intel Senior Vice President, Chief Architect, General Manager, Intel Architecture, Graphics, and Software -- what a title, right?! -- Raja Koduri is geeking out about GPUs on Twitter and I love it.
Koduri tweets that it's "exciting to see these next to each other" which he is referring to the picture that has some delicious GPUs on show -- Intel Xe-HP, Xe-HPG, and Xe-HPC. We can see in the photo that the card on the right packs a single 8-pin PCIe power connector and a passive single-slot design with a short PCB.
But in a follow-up tweet, Koduri began geeking out about all the GPU releases this year, where he said: "A100, Xe LP, RTX 3X, Navi2, MI100, M1 - moved the GPU bar significantly forward, all the way from devices through edge to the data center. Can't wait to see what developers will do with all of this performance + Xe HP/HPG/HPC in 2021 and beyond - GPU Golden Age...".
