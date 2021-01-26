All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Raja Koduri shows off the first picture of the Intel Xe-HPC GPGPU

Intel's SVP, Chief Architecture, GM of Architecture, Graphics and Software, Raja Koduri shows off multi-chip Xe-HPC GPGPU.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jan 26 2021 7:46 PM CST
Intel's SVP, Chief Architecture, GM of Architecture, Graphics and Software, Raja Koduri has teased the first official photo of its new Xe HPC which is "ready for power on". Check it out in all its nerdy glory:

What you're looking at is the tile-based Xe-HPC which uses Foveros CO-EMIB packaging technology, with Intel manufacturing the new tile-based GPUs on their in-house 10nm SuperFin architecture. Koduri notes that there are "7 advanced silicon technologies in a single package" on Xe-HPC and that it is a "silicon engineers dream".

Koduri teases that the new Intel Xe-HPC is ready for power on, meaning that the GPU has been turned on at the Intel labs and it's being tested and I'm sure -- hoping -- that it's putting a smile on Raja's face.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

