All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

AMD Zen 4 desktop CPUs rumored for Q2 2022: new chips made on 5nm node

AMD's next-gen Zen 4 architecture codenamed 'Raphael' will see Ryzen 7000 series CPUs in Q2 2022 or so, with Navi2 integrated GPU.

@anthony256
Published Tue, May 4 2021 10:15 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD is hard at work on its next-gen Zen 4 and Zen 5 architectures, with recent rumors teasing new Zen 5 APUs codenamed "Strix Point" and now we have new rumors for the upcoming Zen 4 architecture.

AMD Zen 4 desktop CPUs rumored for Q2 2022: new chips made on 5nm node 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new Zen 4 architecture will be powering AMD's next-gen Ryzen 6000 series CPUs that will be released in the second half of 2022, while we could see an announcement of it by the end of the year. The new Zen 4 architecture is codenamed Raphael and will be made on TSMC's new 5nm process node, with the new CPUs reportedly pack a Navi2-based integrated GPU.

In the meantime, Intel will be introducing its next-gen Alder Lake platform, with the new 600-series chipset and 12th Gen Core processors supporting next-gen technologies with DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 connectivity. AMD won't have a response to Alder Lake until Raphael, with AMD including DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 support with Zen 4... Intel will launch with DDR5 + PCIe 5.0 first, AMD will be a few months behind.

We are to expect a pretty big 40% uplift in overall performance on the new Zen 4 architecture compared to the current Zen 3 architecture which powers the kick ass Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. AMD has reportedly made some great IPC (Instructions Per Clock) improvements to Zen 4, with a rumored 25% gain in IPC performance over Zen 3.

The new AMD Strix Point APUs would drop in 2024 powered by ARM big.LITTLE inspired design -- with 8 x large Zen 5 cores and 4 x smaller cores (but we don't know what those 4 x smaller cores would be). We could expect a desktop-focused Zen 5-powered family of CPUs to launch before the APUs -- but we've got Zen 4 to enjoy before now and then.

AMD Zen 4 desktop CPUs rumored for Q2 2022: new chips made on 5nm node 04 | TweakTown.com

Back in November 2020, AMD itself teased the Zen 4 architecture with AMD Executive Vice President Rick Bergman saying: "(Given) the maturity of the x86 architecture now, the answer has to be, kind of, all of the above. If you looked at our technical document on Zen 3, it was this long list of things that we did to get that 19% (IPC gain). Zen 4 is going to have a similar long list of things, where you look at everything from the caches, to the branch prediction, (to) the number of gates in the execution pipeline. Everything is scrutinized to squeeze more performance out".

He continued: "Certainly (manufacturing) process opens an additional door for us to (obtain) better performance-per-watt and so on, and we'll take advantage of that as well".

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12-core, 24-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 9 5900X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$737.99
$739.00$799.73$900.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/4/2021 at 8:28 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.