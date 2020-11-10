All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

AMD talks Zen 4 CPUs, after Zen 3 stomps all over Intel's best CPUs

AMD says its new Zen 4 processors will be on the 5nm TSMC process and could arrive in 'early 2022' with IPC gains -- not cores.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Nov 10 2020 11:34 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD has just launched its new Zen 3 architecture that powers the Ryzen 5000 series, with the new flagship Ryzen 9 5950X rocking 16 cores, 32 threads at 4.9GHz for $799. Insanity... and AMD isn't finished, not by a long shot.

AMD talks Zen 4 CPUs, after Zen 3 stomps all over Intel's best CPUs 01 | TweakTown.com

AMD's continuing pummeling of Intel will continue into 2021 where Zen 3 will stomp all over everything Intel has, and will release in 2021 -- while Zen 4 will drop in early 2022 to combat whatever Intel can scrape together to fight AMD back with.

My sources tell me Intel won't have anything to fight AMD back with properly, to ensure dominance, until at least 2022 and more like 2023. That is a very long time for AMD to dominate with not just Zen 3 that will be what I will call now the most-sold processor family of 2021 -- but well into 2022 with Zen 4.

In a new interview between Rick Bergman who is AMD's Executive Vice President talked with The Street, where he said:

"(Given) the maturity of the x86 architecture now, the answer has to be, kind of, all of the above. If you looked at our technical document on Zen 3, it was this long list of things that we did to get that 19% (IPC gain). Zen 4 is going to have a similar long list of things, where you look at everything from the caches, to the branch prediction, (to) the number of gates in the execution pipeline. Everything is scrutinized to squeeze more performance out".

"Certainly (manufacturing) process opens an additional door for us to (obtain) better performance-per-watt and so on, and we'll take advantage of that as well".

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG X570 Crosshair VIII Hero (Wi-Fi) ATX Motherboard (ROG CROSSHAIR VIII HERO (WI-FI))

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$398.91
$385.32$379.99$379.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/10/2020 at 11:34 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, thestreet.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.