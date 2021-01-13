TSMC rumored to make Intel 5nm CPUs in 2021, high-end 3nm CPUs in 2022

TSMC starting 2021 off with rumors that it will make Intel Core i3 chips on 5nm this year, high-end CPUs on 3nm for Intel in 2022.

A new rumor is floating around that could be a game-changer for the PC industry, with TSMC reportedly set to manufacture Intel CPUs starting this year.

TrendForce reports that Intel will procure wafers from TSMC starting in the second half of 2021, for around 20-25% of the production required for some of its non-CPU products but where it gets juicy is that TSMC is making some of Intel's own Core i3 processors on their 5nm manufacturing node.

Intel can't do 5nm now, and it won't be able to do it for many years -- instead, Intel is almost reaching into the future by using its competitor -- and now business partner, TSMC, to make its new Core i3 processors on TSMC's in-house 5nm manufacturing process.

But the fun doesn't stop there...

TSMC is reportedly set to make a certain portion of Intel's next-gen mid-range and high-end CPUs on TSMC's upcoming 3nm node in 2022. TrendForce reports that Intel continues to outsource production lines that otherwise free up lines that can continue their dominance as a major IDM and still prioritize in-house production lines with CPUs that have high margins for Intel.

The future is getting very interesting when it comes to Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, and TSMC -- mixing in Qualcomm and Apple and you have a very exciting party at TSMC now, and even more so going into the future as more technology companies rely on their industry-leading manufacturing prowess.