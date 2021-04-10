All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' CPU: Zen 4 cores + Navi2 GPU on 5nm

AMD's next-gen Ryzen 7000 series CPUs codenamed Raphael, pack new Zen 4 cores and Navi2 GPU and will be made on TSMC 5nm.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Apr 10 2021 8:51 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We've been hearing about AMD's next-gen Zen 4 architecture and Ryzen 7000 series or codename Raphael CPUs for over 6 months now, but now we have some more information thanks to new leaks.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' CPU: Zen 4 cores + Navi2 GPU on 5nm 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

A new leaked AMD roadmap has been teased by @sepeuwmjh which teases the Zen 4-based codename Raphael CPUs, and has been tweaked into a detailed roadmap by @Olrak29_ that gives us a great look at what to expect from AMD's upcoming slate of Zen processors.

The new codename Raphael CPUs will reportedly use the Zen 4 CPU architecture, pack on-board RDNA 2-powered graphics, support DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 technologies, and arrive on TSMC's fresh new 5nm node. AMD will be shifting to the new AM5 socket for the Ryzen 7000 series CPUs according to these roadmaps. Before that we have codename Warhol which will reportedly use the Zen 3+ architecture, DDR4 and PCIe 4.0 technology and be made on the 6nm node.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' CPU: Zen 4 cores + Navi2 GPU on 5nm 01 | TweakTown.com

AMD's new Zen 3+ is a bit of a mystery at the moment as we don't know if the company is using a tweaked 7nm node or the newer 6nm node. We should see the new Zen 3+ processors arriving sometime later this year, through a refreshed AMD Ryzen 5000 series (could be called, or released as the new Ryzen 6000 series) and inside of the next-gen Ryzen Threadripper family of CPUs.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 9 5950X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1239.95
$1235.45$1199.99$1094.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/10/2021 at 5:43 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.