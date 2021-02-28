AMD Zen 4 EPYC CPU: 96 cores, 192 threads, 12-channel DDR5, PCIe 5.0

AMD is really aiming for the stars with its upcoming Zen 4 architecture, with the latest rumor on the next-gen EPYC Genoa CPU family is that it will feature up to an insane 96 cores and 192 threads.

The 96-core, 192-threads of CPU power are done through 12 chiplets and on the SP5 (LGA 6096 socket), with 12-channel DDR5 memory support and PCIe 5.0 support. The new rumors are coming from ExecutableFix, which tweeted out that the new Zen 4 architecture would pack some serious horsepower.

The new Zen 4 EPYC family of processors would pack 12 chiplets each with 8 compute cores, with a separate I/O chipset. Instead of increasing the core count per chiplet, AMD is increasing the number of chiplets in the packaging -- with Zen 4 EPYC packing 12 chiplets that usher in up to 96 cores and 192 threads of CPU domination.

Intel, who?

AMD is reportedly going to slap a 320W TDP with up to 400W power draw on the EPYC 7004 series CPUs, a 40W bump over the previous-gen 7003 'Milan' CPUs. AMD is expected to release the next-gen Zen 4 EPYC Genoa CPUs in 2022, with more information on the next-gen chips to come between now and then.