AMD's next-gen RDNA 3 + Zen 4 architectures both launching in Q4 2022

AMD's next-generation RDNA 3 and Zen 4 architectures will reportedly both launch at the same time, in Q4 2022 -- a while away.

Published Mon, Jun 7 2021 9:06 PM CDT
AMD will be launching two gigantic architectures in 2022: the new Zen 4 architecture for next-gen CPUs as well as the RDNA 3 architecture for next-gen GPUs in 2022, 2023, and beyond.

In a new tweet, leaker Broley_X1 has said that RDNA 3 and Zen 4 will be "launched around the same time" and that the next-gen RDNA 3 architecture will "tape out later this year". AMD's next-gen Zen 4 architecture is based on the 5nm process node over at TSMC, and will arrive on the new AM5 socket with DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 support.

But what's interesting here is that AMD would be launching the Zen 4 + RDNA 3 architectures together, which would make for a huge end of 2022 fight against Intel and NVIDIA. Intel will have its new Alder Lake CPU platform out this year, rocking next-gen DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 technologies while AMD will be a while away yet.

We only just heard about AMD's new Zen 4 desktop CPUs that were rumored for Q2 2022 -- but these new rumors push that out by another 6 months to Q4 2022.

Now you might be thinking that Q4 2022 is a while away, and you're not wrong -- it's over a year away, nearly 18 months... so AMD is reportedly set to launch the Zen3 XT refresh in early 2022 -- which will keep consumers happy before Zen 4 launches later in 2022.

As for the GPU side of AMD, there's no news on an RDNA 2 refresh just yet -- but with the silicon shortages, I doubt we'll be seeing anything like that anytime soon.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

