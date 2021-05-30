All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sigh, custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti cards already cost up to $3300+

NVIDIA hasn't even launched its new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card yet, but custom models have ridiculous pricing already.

Published Sun, May 30 2021 6:36 PM CDT
F*ck sake... the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Ti AORUS Master graphics card costs $3300 right now... which is just, there are no words.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The stupid pricing on these cards was noticed by Momomo on Twitter, and shared on Twitter -- prices of MSI and GIGABYTE's upcoming custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards. The prices are coming from UK and European retailers Lambda-Tek and SkyTech.

The retailers have custom MSI GeForce 3080 Ti SUPRIM X, and a stack of custom GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Eagle + Eagle OC cards, Vision OC and Gaming OC, and then the flagship AORUS Master graphics card.

Here's what Lambda-Tek in the UK are charging for some custom MSI and GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards:

  • RTX 3080 Ti Eagle OC - 1534.09 Pounds
  • RTX 3080 Ti Eagle - 1534.09 Pounds
  • RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC - 1623.60 Pounds
  • RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC - 1713.88 Pounds
  • RTX 3080 TI AORUS Master - 1803.39 Pounds
  • RTX 3080 Ti SUPRIM X - 1803.66 Pounds

Meanwhile, in Italy we have SkyTech listing even higher prices:

  • RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC - 2552 Euros
  • RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC - 2641 Euros
  • RTX 3080 Ti AORUS Master - 2769 Euros
The pricing of the custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards from these early listings has it pegged at between $1300 or so through to an insane $2250. These are most likely placeholder prices so I wouldn't be putting away the Benjamins or Dogecoin just yet -- and yeah I'm serious about buying your GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with Dogecoin because Newegg will do that for you.

NVIDIA's tweaked GA102-225 GPU will pack 10240 CUDA cores, while NVIDIA will use 12GB of GDDR6X memory -- versus the RTX 3080 and its 10GB GDDR6X and the flagship RTX 3090 with 24GB of GDDR6X memory.

NVIDIA will be announcing its new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics cards on June 1, releasing the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti on June 2, and the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti on June 9. We don't have much longer to wait, but you will want to wait if this pricing situation doesn't get under control (and it won't, unfortunately).

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

