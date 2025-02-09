All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti launch confirmed for February 20 by another huge retailer

One of the largest IT retailers in France has just confirmed NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card launches on February 20.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti launch confirmed for February 20 by another huge retailer
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card is set to launch on February 20, with MSI's custom version available at 3 PM local time in France. It features a GB203-300 GPU with 8960 CUDA cores, 16GB GDDR7 memory, and a 300W TDP. The starting price is $749.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card is launching on February 20 according to one of the largest retailers in France.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti launch confirmed for February 20 by another huge retailer 44
2

TopAchat is one of the biggest PC hardware retailers in France, confirming it will have NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card on January 20. In particular, MSI's upcoming custom GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GAMING TRIO OC PLUS graphics card will be launching at exactly 3 PM local time.

The retailer has at least 6 custom GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards launching on that date, but there are no mentions of the GeForce RTX 5070 non-Ti, which is expected to launch in the days after the RTX 5070 Ti is unleashed.

Inside, NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti will feature the GB203-300 GPU packing 8960 CUDA cores, and 16GB of GDDR7 memory on a 256-bit memory bus providing up to 896GB/sec of memory bandwidth. It'll be joined by a 300W TDP allowing for custom RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards to be overclocked, while NVIDIA has a starting price of $749 for the RTX 5070 Ti.

  • RTX 5070 Ti: Regional Hub Stocking = January 17
  • RTX 5070 Ti: Ship to Channel = February 5
  • RTX 5070 Ti: MSRP AIC Press + Influencer Reviews = February 19
  • RTX 5070 Ti: Non-MSRP AIC Press + Influencer Reviews = February 20
  • RTX 5070 Ti: On-Shelf = February 20
  • RTX 5070 non-Ti: On-Shelf = February (no exact date just yet)
Photo of the Inno 3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Twin X2 16GB Graphics Card
Best Deals: Inno 3D GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Twin X2 16GB Graphics Card
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$1213.58 USD
- -
Buy
$1707.49 CAD
- -
Buy
$1213.58 USD
- -
Buy
$1213.58 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/9/2025 at 1:05 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles