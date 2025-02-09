NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti launch confirmed for February 20 by another huge retailer

One of the largest IT retailers in France has just confirmed NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card launches on February 20.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card is set to launch on February 20, with MSI's custom version available at 3 PM local time in France. It features a GB203-300 GPU with 8960 CUDA cores, 16GB GDDR7 memory, and a 300W TDP. The starting price is $749. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card is set to launch on February 20, with MSI's custom version available at 3 PM local time in France. It features a GB203-300 GPU with 8960 CUDA cores, 16GB GDDR7 memory, and a 300W TDP. The starting price is $749.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card is launching on February 20 according to one of the largest retailers in France.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

TopAchat is one of the biggest PC hardware retailers in France, confirming it will have NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card on January 20. In particular, MSI's upcoming custom GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GAMING TRIO OC PLUS graphics card will be launching at exactly 3 PM local time.

Popular Popular Now: Elon Musk rumored to spend $40M on Superbowl ads to expose US government waste found by DOGE

The retailer has at least 6 custom GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards launching on that date, but there are no mentions of the GeForce RTX 5070 non-Ti, which is expected to launch in the days after the RTX 5070 Ti is unleashed.

Inside, NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5070 Ti will feature the GB203-300 GPU packing 8960 CUDA cores, and 16GB of GDDR7 memory on a 256-bit memory bus providing up to 896GB/sec of memory bandwidth. It'll be joined by a 300W TDP allowing for custom RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards to be overclocked, while NVIDIA has a starting price of $749 for the RTX 5070 Ti.