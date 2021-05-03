All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti listed at $1300 to $2250 online

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti in custom AIB models listed online early, GIGABYTE and MSI models are costing between $1300 and $2250.

@anthony256
Published Mon, May 3 2021 5:17 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA is ramping into the announcement and release of its new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti which will pack 12GB of GDDR6X memory, with some online retailers teasing custom GIGABYTE and MSI models early.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti listed at $1300 to $2250 online 06 | TweakTown.comNVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti listed at $1300 to $2250 online 07 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES
NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti listed at $1300 to $2250 online 08 | TweakTown.comNVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti listed at $1300 to $2250 online 09 | TweakTown.com

The new listings for MSI's upcoming custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X OC have appeared on Polish retailer X-Kom, as well as Australian and New Zealand outlets listing GIGABYTE and MSI custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards.

The pricing of the custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards from these early listings has it pegged at between $1300 or so through to an insane $2250. These are most likely placeholder prices so I wouldn't be putting away the Benjamins or Dogecoin just yet -- and yeah I'm serious about buying your GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with Dogecoin because Newegg will do that for you.

The listings included the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X OC, the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC, GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Ti EAGLE, and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti VISION OC. The NZ-based retailer said that its first shipment of RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards arrives on May 13 which is just over a week from now.

NVIDIA's tweaked GA102-225 GPU that will pack 10240 CUDA cores, while NVIDIA will use 12GB of GDDR6X memory -- versus the RTX 3080 and its 10GB GDDR6X and the flagship RTX 3090 with 24GB of GDDR6X memory.

More GeForce RTX 3080 Ti news

Buy at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 OC Edition Graphics Card (ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 OC Edition)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2794.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/3/2021 at 5:17 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.