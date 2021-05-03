NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti listed at $1300 to $2250 online
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti in custom AIB models listed online early, GIGABYTE and MSI models are costing between $1300 and $2250.
NVIDIA is ramping into the announcement and release of its new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti which will pack 12GB of GDDR6X memory, with some online retailers teasing custom GIGABYTE and MSI models early.
The new listings for MSI's upcoming custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X OC have appeared on Polish retailer X-Kom, as well as Australian and New Zealand outlets listing GIGABYTE and MSI custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards.
The pricing of the custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards from these early listings has it pegged at between $1300 or so through to an insane $2250. These are most likely placeholder prices so I wouldn't be putting away the Benjamins or Dogecoin just yet -- and yeah I'm serious about buying your GeForce RTX 3080 Ti with Dogecoin because Newegg will do that for you.
The listings included the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X OC, the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC, GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3080 Ti EAGLE, and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti VISION OC. The NZ-based retailer said that its first shipment of RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards arrives on May 13 which is just over a week from now.
NVIDIA's tweaked GA102-225 GPU that will pack 10240 CUDA cores, while NVIDIA will use 12GB of GDDR6X memory -- versus the RTX 3080 and its 10GB GDDR6X and the flagship RTX 3090 with 24GB of GDDR6X memory.
