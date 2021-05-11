All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
We could be playing the new Battlefield as early as July 22

EA could shadow drop Battlefield out of nowhere sometime in June 2021 -- as early as next month -- like it did with Apex Legends.

Published Tue, May 11 2021 7:05 PM CDT
I mean here we are, just enjoying our day or night depending on where you are in the world, and Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson is making you think that EA could surprise us all and have us playing the new Battlefield inside of the next 2 months.

In a new tweet, Henderson shares EA's official Twitter post that announced EA Play Live is coming back on July 22 and to save the date. Henderson tweeted, saying: "We'll likely all be playing Battlefield on this date too"... uh... so EA could just surprise launch Battlefield onto the world like EA did with Apex Legends? Well then...

We might see EA unleash a beta of the new Battlefield, or as I suggested in my news yesterday about the possibility of a surprise trailer drop for Battlefield, where I said: "I could only imagine if EA and DICE had a marketing department that weren't chained to their Big Corporate style BS, could release a Wake Island style demo for the new Battlefield. Now that my friends would set fire to the internet".

We were recently told to be "blown away" by the graphics in Battlefield, with leaker Tom Henderson adding that EA DICE's new first-person shooter "looks like a movie". We're already hyped for the next-gen destruction in Battlefield, the real-world storms, and so much more.

We are also not far from the reveal of the game, which should be any day now -- with recent news seeing EA announce the new Battlefield game coming to PC and next-gen consoles as well as a "jaw-dropping experience" for the new Battlefield for smartphones and tablets coming in 2022.

