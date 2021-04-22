All-new Battlefield game announced for smartphones, tablets for 2022

DICE just opened up the hype engines for the new Battlefield on PC and next-gen consoles, but the developer took the time to announce that there is an all-new Battlefield coming to smartphones and tablets in 2022. Yeah, a mobile Battlefield game that we haven't heard of before, was just dropped into our reality.

You can read all about what DICE had to say about the Battlefield here, but when it comes to the new Battlefield mobile game it is being co-developed by Industrial Toys which is "working closely with all of us here at DICE" on "developing a completely new Battlefield game bringing all-out warfare to smartphones and tablets in 2022".

DICE wants us to know that this isn't the Battlefield coming to PC and next-gen consoles on mobile, but rather a "standalone game" that is a "completely different game from the one we're making for console and PC, designed specifically for the mobile platform". This mobile version of Battlefield (without a name for now) is "being built from the ground up by iToys to make Battlefield-on-the-go a reality and you can expect a fully-fledged, skill-based experience".

The mobile-focused Battlefield game will be released sometime in 2022, with DICE teasing "expect more details to come" soon.

DICE explained on the official Battlefield website: "It's always been our vision to bring Battlefield to more platforms. So, after years of prototyping, I'm super happy to be able to let you know that our friends at Industrial Toys, working closely with all of us here at DICE, are developing a completely new Battlefield game bringing all-out warfare to smartphones and tablets in 2022".

"Make no mistake, this is a standalone game. A completely different game from the one we're making for console and PC, designed specifically for the mobile platform. It's being built from the ground up by iToys to make Battlefield-on-the-go a reality and you can expect a fully-fledged, skill-based experience. This mobile game is now entering a testing period ahead of launching next year, so expect more details to come".