All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Chia Coin MiningRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Listen to the next-gen Battlefield 'reveal tune' (music) right here

The new Battlefield is about to be officially teased with its first trailer, could drop any minute now -- or over the weekend.

@anthony256
Published Thu, May 6 2021 7:05 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The new Battlefield is so close to being official revealed -- at least with its first teaser trailer, any moment now. The hype is pretty real, with industry insider Tom Henderson ramping up the hype engines to 11 with a flurry of tweets.

The first tweet from Henderson is a track by 2EWI feat. Ali Christenhusz called Run Baby Run, which is funny because I've had that track in my "Best Playlist Ever" on Spotify for quite a while now, just above the Battlefield theme music that I still to this day love. Listen to the track because it's pretty kick ass -- Henderson said "this is it", this is the Battlefield "reveal tune".

The next tweet is from Back to the Future, where at the start of the first movie when Marty tweaks the OVERDRIVE dial right up to and past 100. What a second tweet... and then the third:

HYPE OVERLOAD is right, Tom.

Listen to the next-gen Battlefield 'reveal tune' (music) right here 06 | TweakTown.com

We were recently told to be "blown away" by the graphics in Battlefield, with leaker Tom Henderson adding that EA DICE's new first-person shooter "looks like a movie". We're already hyped for the next-gen destruction in Battlefield, the real-world storms, and so much more.

We are also not far from the reveal of the game, which should be any day now -- with recent news seeing EA announce the new Battlefield game coming to PC and next-gen consoles as well as a "jaw-dropping experience" for the new Battlefield for smartphones and tablets coming in 2022.

Buy at Amazon

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3 Ultra Gaming (24G-P5-3987-KR)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$3639.99
$3639.99$3490.00$3299.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/6/2021 at 6:29 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.