Battlefield 6 single-player campaign footage to be shown at the Tokyo Game Show on September 26

A totally new look at the Battlefield 6 single-player campaign is coming: EA will showcase the footage at the Tokyo Game Show in Japan on September 26.

We will get to see new footage of Battlefield 6's single-player campaign at the Tokyo Game Show on September 26, with EA pushing BF6 just two weeks from its official launch.

In the official Tokyo Game Show schedule, at 1PM to 2PM local time, EA will have the "Battlefield 6: Single-Player Live Showcase". This BF6 showcase will have "the developers and English voice actors of Battlefield 6 introduce the upcoming first-person shooter, including a look at the single-player story mode. Featuring executive special producer Philippe Ducharme and senior creative director Roman Campos-Oriola".

Battlefield 6 single-player campaign, what we know so far: EA Motive is the developer behind the single-player campaign for Battlefield 6, which takes inspiration from the recent Civil War movie, and the Taylor Sheridan drama Lioness. We've seen that the President of the United States is speaking to the American people about some "monstrous, unprovoked attack" and that now "no country is safe". The trailer teased different locations throughout the world, including New York City.

Battlefield 6's single-player campaign is being led by the two people attending the Tokyo Game Show to detail its new footage from the campaign, with Roman Campos-Oriola saying that there is a guiding theme for the Battlefield 6 campaign, which explores the concept of "talented but ordinary people put in extraordinary situations".

He continued: "that creates a very interesting dynamic in terms of relationships with other people. These are the elements we're looking to capture in the single player".

Battlefield 6 officially releases for the Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro, and the PC on October 10.