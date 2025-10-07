Battlefield 6 developers drop anchor on naval warfare returning

Battlefield 6 developers have confirmed the outcries from fans for naval warfare have been heard, and that there is much to be excited about post-launch.

The confirmation was revealed in the latest Community Update blog post on the Battlefield website, where the developers outlined what they learned from the numerous invite-only playtests and the extremely successful open beta weekend. Furthermore, the Community Update confirmed the changes made to Battlefield 6 following what was learned during the open beta, and that a day-one update will be implemented for the title upon release, incorporating these changes.

However, near the bottom of the post Battlefield Studios discusses what players can expect following the official launch of Battlefield 6, writing, "There is much more to look forward to beyond our Seasons as our team continues reviewing Battlefield Labs data, player feedback, and ideating on completely new ideas for the future, starting with an exciting new Battlefield take on Battle Royale."

Adding, "Separately, requests for naval warfare have not gone unnoticed, nor have the calls for a certain fan-favourite little helicopter, platoons, and more. We appreciate all of your suggestions, and want you to know we're listening."

It should be noted that while naval warfare is probably being worked on by developers right now, it isn't available within Season 1, or at least there isn't any evidence of its inclusion in what Battlefield Studios has revealed about Season 1 so far. However, it could be planned for release in future seasons, hopefully Season 2, or even 3.