SK hynix unveils world's first 1c LPDDR6 DRAM for mobile devices

SK hynix is set to mass produce 16Gb LPDDR6 DRAM that is reportedly 33% faster and 20% more power efficient than the previous-generation LPDDR5X.

Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: SK hynix has developed the first 16Gb LPDDR6 DRAM, offering 33% faster speeds and 20% better power efficiency than LPDDR5X, using 10nm-class process technology. Designed for mobile devices and AI applications, it features DVFS for optimized performance and energy savings, enabling longer battery life and enhanced multitasking.

SK hynix has announced that it has developed and validated the world's first 1c LPDDR6 memory, with 16Gb LPDDR6 DRAM that is reportedly 33% faster and 20% more power efficient than LPDDR5X. Built on sixth-generation 10nm-class (1c) process technology, mass production is on track for the first half of the year with supply expected shortly thereafter.

SK hynix notes that LPDDR6, like LPDDR5X before it, is designed for mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and even PC gaming handhelds. And as we're in the age of generative AI, it's memory purpose-built for on-device AI where speed and efficiency are key. Plus, with speed improvements, odds are it will also end up in data centers.

This new 16Gb LPDDR6 DRAM will deliver speeds over 10.7 gigabits per second, which, right off the bat, makes it faster than all existing LPDDR5X devices on the market. And when it comes to the improved power efficiency, SK hynix chalks this up to DVFS (Dynamic Voltage and Frequency Scaling) technology.

"The sub-channel structure selectively operates only the necessary data paths, and DVFS technology's key characteristics are its ability to adjust frequency and voltage depending on the mobile environment," the company explains. "In demanding environments such as high-spec gaming, the device elevates DVFS levels for maximum bandwidth performance, while scaling down frequency and voltage during standard use to reduce power consumption."

And with that, the natural flow-on effect is longer-lasting battery life and improved multitasking performance. It'll be interesting to see which products and smartphones implement this new memory, as, by all accounts, the first wave of devices should be here before the end of the year.

News Source:news.skhynix.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology.



