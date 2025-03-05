All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

The first Battlefield Labs playtest rumored for this week, will test concepts and mechanics

EA is reportedly kicking off the first Battlefield Labs playtest this week, will have its first playtest to test 'concepts and mechanics' on March 7.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: The first Battlefield Labs playtest, part of EA's new program, will occur on March 7 for two hours on PC. This closed test prohibits recording or discussing the game. Battlefield Labs aims to involve fans in development, focusing on testing new concepts and mechanics, including next-gen destruction effects.

The first Battlefield Labs playtest will kick off this week according to the latest reports, where "concepts and mechanics" will be tested this Friday, March 7.

In a new report from Insider Gaming, we're learning that this playtest will be the first in EA's brand new Battlefield Labs program, announced earlier this year. The first playtest is scheduled for March 7 and will take place for around two hours and be played on the PC.

In an email sent to Battlefield Labs participants, the playtest is in a "closed test environment" (CTE) and that recording, streaming, and talking about the game are strictly prohibited.

Earlier this year, EA announced Battlefield Labs which is said to be the company's "most ambitious community development collaboration ever, where a select number of fans will step inside the war room". Hundreds of thousands of eager Battlefield fans signed up, with EA ensuring that no matter when players register, you'll still be as equally eligible to Battlefield Labs as those who registered on day one.

Here's hoping that the "concepts and mechanics" being tested are the game-changing destruction effects in the next-gen Battlefield, which have only been teased so far... that would be fantastic. Completely next-gen physical destruction in a new Battlefield game, being headed up by Infinity Ward and Call of Duty boss Vince Zampella... trying not to be hyped, but cautiously excited.

NEWS SOURCE:insider-gaming.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

