The first Battlefield Labs playtest rumored for this week, will test concepts and mechanics

EA is reportedly kicking off the first Battlefield Labs playtest this week, will have its first playtest to test 'concepts and mechanics' on March 7.

The first Battlefield Labs playtest will kick off this week according to the latest reports, where "concepts and mechanics" will be tested this Friday, March 7.

In a new report from Insider Gaming, we're learning that this playtest will be the first in EA's brand new Battlefield Labs program, announced earlier this year. The first playtest is scheduled for March 7 and will take place for around two hours and be played on the PC.

In an email sent to Battlefield Labs participants, the playtest is in a "closed test environment" (CTE) and that recording, streaming, and talking about the game are strictly prohibited.

Earlier this year, EA announced Battlefield Labs which is said to be the company's "most ambitious community development collaboration ever, where a select number of fans will step inside the war room". Hundreds of thousands of eager Battlefield fans signed up, with EA ensuring that no matter when players register, you'll still be as equally eligible to Battlefield Labs as those who registered on day one.

Here's hoping that the "concepts and mechanics" being tested are the game-changing destruction effects in the next-gen Battlefield, which have only been teased so far... that would be fantastic. Completely next-gen physical destruction in a new Battlefield game, being headed up by Infinity Ward and Call of Duty boss Vince Zampella... trying not to be hyped, but cautiously excited.