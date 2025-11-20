Battlefield 6 debuts as year's best-selling game in the US, already beat BF1 lifetime sales

Battlefield 6 debuted as the #1 best-selling game in the US in combined digital and physical sales, and the game has already beaten lifetime sales of BF1.

TL;DR: Battlefield 6 sold 7 million copies in three days, becoming the best-selling game of 2025 in the US on Xbox and PC, and second on PlayStation. It surpassed Battlefield 1's lifetime sales at launch and set a three-year record for combined digital and physical game sales revenue.

New data from Circana reveals how well Battlefield 6 did in the United States.

Battlefield 6 was a huge hit with7 million copies sold in 3 days. EA's new shooter did so well that it became the best-selling game of the year in the US on release, and took commanding spots on both PC and Xbox insofar as full-year sales.

"Battlefield 6 debuted as the best-selling game of 2025 year-to-date. Battlefield 6 is currently the best-selling game of 2025 on both the Xbox and the PC aggregated storefront charts, while ranking 2nd year-to-date on PlayStation (behind only NBA 2K26)," Circana analyst Mat Piscatella said on Bluesky.

Battlefield 6 didn't just do well compared to other game releases in 2025. It actually sold more copies at launch than Battlefield 1 sold in its lifetime, and set new records for combined digital and physical US game sales revenues (this was helped along by the game's $70 price tag).

"Battlefield 6 produced the highest single month US physical & digital full game tracked dollar sales total in 3 years. The last title to generate a larger full game tracked dollar sales total in a single month was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II in October 2022. "It launched as the best-selling game in franchise history, with its October 2025 volume surpassing the lifetime sales total of the previous record holder, Battlefield 1."

One thing to remember is that Pokemon was #2 in October, and that digital sales of products on Nintendo products aren't included on the list.