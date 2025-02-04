EA's next Need for Speed game on hold as developer Criterion goes all in on Battlefield

EA has four of its biggest studios working on the next Battlefield game, and with that developer Criterion is putting Need for Speed on hold... for now.

Earlier today, EA formally announced Battlefield Labs, the community testing platform for the next mainline entry in the long-running Battlefield series. Many call it Battlefield 6 and look at it as a spiritual successor to the excellent Battlefield 3. To get the community excited to help test and shape the next game in the series, we got a 10-second video showcasing multiplayer gameplay from the next Battlefield at the end of the following video.

With destruction everywhere and some impressive visuals, many gamers and longtime fans of the franchise are decidedly excited about this new game in the series - but also cautiously optimistic due to the poor launch state of the last game in the series, Battlefield 2042.

The good news is that the new game's motto is "Let's build Battlefield together" and that Battlefield Labs represents the most extensive pre-release community testing program in EA's history.

The publisher is investing heavily in the next Battlefield and will test individual components, gameplay mechanics, and even new concepts with Battlefield Labs. Several EA studios, including DICE and the racing game experts at Criterion Games, are working on the game.

Criterion is no stranger to the Battlefield franchise; however, it's a developer best known for creating the Burnout series of racing games and, most recently, Need for Speed Unbound. According to a new report over at Eurogamer, all of the studios working on the next Battlefield are all in on the project, which means that the next game in the Need For Speed franchise is currently on hold.

Battlefield boss Vince Zampella has previously stated that Criterion will indeed continue to develop new games in the Need For Speed franchise; however, as of February 2025, no new entry is currently in development.

"With an increased understanding of what our players want in a Need for Speed experience, we plan to bring the franchise back in new and interesting ways," Vince Zampella says.