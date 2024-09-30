Epic sues Samsung for feature that can auto-block virus-filled apk files from mobile phones

Epic Games is suing two more mega industry giants, this time taking aim at Samsung and Google by alleging that an auto-block security feature is illegal.

Epic Games' costly lawsuit spree continues, and this time they're suing both Samsung and Google.

Today, billion-dollar Fortnite-maker Epic Games announced a new lawsuit against Samsung and Google, alleging that the two mega-corporations are colluding and conspiring to prevent third-party storefronts from running on Samsung devices.

Epic alleges that Samsung's Auto Blocker feature, which does exactly what it says, blocking apps from unauthorized sources by default, "cements the Google Play Store as the only viable way to get apps on Samsung devices, blocking every other store from competing on a level playing field."

Samsung says Auto Blocker "keeps your phone safe by blocking threats and other suspicious activity." The feature does indeed stop potentially harmful .apk files from automatically installing onto ordinary Samsung-branded mobile devices.

But in today's post, Epic says that users must go through an arduous 21-step process in order to allow unauthorized apps (apps that are not distributed via the Galaxy Store or the Google Play Store) to access the device.

Epic also alleges that Auto Blocker is illegal:

What is Auto Blocker and why is it illegal? Auto Blocker is a setting that Samsung introduced on their mobile devices in October 2023 as an opt-in feature that disables the user's ability to install apps from any sources other than the Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store. In July 2024, however, Samsung reversed course and made Auto Blocker the default setting, requiring every user to change their device settings before they could download and install any app from third party app stores or the web. Auto Blocker defaulting to "on" requires an exceptionally onerous 21 step process to download an app outside of the Google Play Store or the Samsung Galaxy Store, mirroring Google's "Unknown Sources" process with multiple steps and scare screens. Auto Blocker is the first time that Samsung has imposed additional friction on consumers who try to get apps outside of the Google Play Store or the Samsung Galaxy Store. Auto Blocker undermines the jury's unanimous decision in Epic v. Google, specifically that "Google entered into one or more agreements that unreasonably restrained trade in a relevant antitrust market" including "Agreements with OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] that sell mobile devices".

Epic seeks to have courts rule that Auto Blocker should not be turned on by default to "enable competition."