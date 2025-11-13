Ubisoft mysteriously delays earnings report, halts all stock trades, new CEO memo gives clues

Ubisoft rings alarm bells by mysteriously delaying its earnings report and temporarily de-listing its stock.
Today, Ubisoft was supposed to reveal the results for the first half of FY2025, but the French publisher has decided to push the report back ta few days.
The company issued the following announcement on its investor page: "Ubisoft announces the postponement of the release of its results for the first half of fiscal year 2025-26. Ubisoft has requested Euronext to halt trading of its shares and its bonds from the market opening on November 14, 2025, until the publication of its first-half 2025-26 results in the coming days. Ubisoft will inform the market of the date on which trading will restart."
The reasons for the delay remain unofficial, but a leaked internal memo from CEO Yves Guillemot sheds some light on the situation.
As per VGC, the memo from Ubisoft's CEO reads:
"Hello everyone, I wanted to let you know that we're taking extra time to finalize the closing of the semester, and as a result, we will publish our first-half earnings results in the coming days instead of tonight.
"Due to legal regulations, we can't share more information with you at this time. To limit unnecessary speculation and market volatility during this short delay, we have asked Euronext to suspend the trading of our stock until the results are announced.
"We know this is likely to raise questions and drive media coverage. I encourage you to listen to the conference call - which will be available via the Investor section of our site - just after the results are released so that you have a more detailed view of our earnings."