Ubisoft mysteriously delays earnings report, halts all stock trades, new CEO memo gives clues

Instead of releasing its financial results for the first half of the year, Ubisoft has mysteriously delayed its earnings report, new CEO memo gives clues.

TL;DR: Ubisoft has postponed its FY2025 first-half earnings report and requested Euronext to suspend trading of its shares and bonds until the results are published. The delay aims to finalize semester closing and prevent market volatility, with the company promising a detailed conference call upon release.

Ubisoft rings alarm bells by mysteriously delaying its earnings report and temporarily de-listing its stock.

Today, Ubisoft was supposed to reveal the results for the first half of FY2025, but the French publisher has decided to push the report back ta few days.

The company issued the following announcement on its investor page: "Ubisoft announces the postponement of the release of its results for the first half of fiscal year 2025-26. Ubisoft has requested Euronext to halt trading of its shares and its bonds from the market opening on November 14, 2025, until the publication of its first-half 2025-26 results in the coming days. Ubisoft will inform the market of the date on which trading will restart."

The reasons for the delay remain unofficial, but a leaked internal memo from CEO Yves Guillemot sheds some light on the situation.

As per VGC, the memo from Ubisoft's CEO reads: