Dell crushes its HR department with 12,500 layoffs in a single day

The stock market is wobbling seeing a massive sea of red that was followed by Dell announcing its laying off 12,500 workers to become a leaner company.

Dell announced its company is "getting leaner" with executives informing thousands of employees via a memo it has begun its effort into "streamlining layers of management."

President of global sales and customer operations Bill Scannell and global channels president John Byrne explained in the memo the company is attempting to grow faster in the market by concentrating its efforts on the development of "modern IT and AI" and that it can seemingly achieve that without 10% of it workforce, or approximately 12,500 employees. The layoffs are part of Dell's overall push to reduce its workforce to under 100,000 people.

These layoffs at Dell come only a matter of days after Intel announced it was laying off 15% of its workforce, amounting to 15,000 job cuts and a 26% stock drop. The massive stock drop is attributed to recently confirmed hardware issues with Raptor Lake chips, which is causing a fire internally for the CPU manufacturer. As for Dell, last year, the company planned on reducing its workforce by 5% but ended up reducing it by double that, or 13,000 people.

Moreover, the stock market has taken a massive hit, with key trading platforms such as Vanguard, Fidelity, TD Ameritrade, E-Trade, and others going down in response to the overall drop. The US woke up to over $2 trillion wiped away from the stock market.

The layoffs quickly caused an influx of LinkedIn status changes and new posts on online forums such as "thelayoff.com". One employee alleged on the forum that Dell's Human Resources (HR) was too swamped to even make to every employee termination and that "there are only so many HR reps to go around."

