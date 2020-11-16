All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
EKWB's new total water cooling kit for AMD Zen 3 + RDNA 2 unboxed

EK Water Blocks reveals its new EKWB Radeon 6000 Water Cooling Kit, with Ryzen 5000 series CPU water cooling ready to go.

Published Mon, Nov 16 2020 10:29 PM CST
AMD allowed reviewers and YouTubers with their new RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6000 samples to write, or film unboxing articles and videos. Paul's Hardware had something exclusive to show off, with EK Water Blocks' new EKWB Radeon 6000 Water Cooling Kit unboxed on video. Check it out:

Paul unboxes the huge package that EKWB sent over, with the EKWB Radeon 6000 Water Cooling Kit for what AMD calls (and once you see benchmarks, you'll understand) the "Ultimate Gaming Platform". This is when you join forces between a Radeon RX 6000 series and Ryzen 5000 series GPU and CPU together.

In the kit, you'll get a waterblock that will fit onto the Radeon RX 6800 XT or Radeon RX 6800 graphics card with a backplate, too -- joining that is a custom waterblock for an AM4-based Ryzen 5000 series CPU. You'll also get an EK D5 pump attached to a reservoir with an acrylic plate with an AMD logo.

EKWB also includes a 360mm radiator and 3 x Vardar fans, with the mounting brackets letting users install it anywhere in their PC where they can install a 120mm fan. RGB fan headers are also included, so you can sync all that RGB lighting.

Also in the box: thick dark tubing, liquid red filament, fittings caps, and basic equipment for water cooling.

ASUS ROG X570 Crosshair VIII Formula (ROG CROSSHAIR VIII FORMULA)

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

