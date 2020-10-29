AMD teases next-next-gen GPU: says RDNA 3 teams in execution
AMD just launched its RDNA 2 architecture, powers the Radeon RX 6000 series, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X -- and now RDNA 3 teased.
Published Thu, Oct 29 2020 4:39 AM CDT | Updated Thu, Oct 29 2020 7:41 AM CDT
AMD has just unveiled its new Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards based on the new RDNA 2 architecture, but more excitedly -- AMD is projecting forward with the new RDNA 3 architecture.
RDNA 2 is not even here yet, but AMD has said that they have RDNA 3 teams in execution and that the next-next-gen GPU architecture is doing "very well". AMD adds that it is "really excited" on the trajectory of the new RDNA 3 architecture.
We should begin to hear more from AMD on the RDNA 3 architecture sometime in 2021, after it begins to knock things around considerably with the release of the RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics cards.
