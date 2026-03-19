AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 26.3.1 brings day one Crimson Desert support and introduces FSR 4.1

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.3.1 is here, and it's a big one for PC gaming as it adds support and optimization to two of the biggest releases for the month, Crimson Desert and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. It's also a must for RDNA 4 gamers with a Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics card, as it introduces FSR Upscaling 4.1, the latest version of AMD's AI- or ML-based Super Resolution solution.
According to AMD's Jack Huynh over on social media, FSR 4.1 brings "Sharper image quality for ML-based upscaling, delivering finer details and smoother camera motion across all ML-powered AMD FSR games." Compared to the already impressive FSR 4.0, the new FSR 4.1 improves the quality of objects in motion and their overall detail.
As seen in the Crimson Desert video above, AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.3.1 also includes FSR Ray Regeneration 1.1 to enhance ray-traced reflections and global illumination. Two notable updates that help AMD's FSR remain a competitive alternative to NVIDIA DLSS for Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9060 XT owners.
In addition, the new Radeon driver fixes a few game-specific and general bugs, such as crashes in Cyberpunk 2077 with Path Tracing and random loss of mouse and keyboard functionality when using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition. Here are the full release notes.
AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.3.1 Release Notes
New Game Support
- Crimson Desert
- DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH
New Technology Support
- FSR Upscaling 4.1 for Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards.
Fixed Issues
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while loading a saved game in Cyberpunk 2077 with Path Tracing enabled.
- Users may experience intermittent loss of mouse and keyboard functionality both in-game and on the desktop when interacting with AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition.
- System crash may occur when repeatedly changing in-game AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition settings or when alt-tabbing on Radeon RX 7000 and above series graphics products.
- Failure to enable AMD Noise Suppression in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition on Radeon RX 6000 and above series graphics products.
Known Issues
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Battlefield 6 on AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. AMD is actively working on a resolution with the developer to be released as soon as possible.
- Texture flickering or corruption may appear while playing Battlefield 6 with AMD Record and Stream on some AMD graphics products.
- AMD FSR Upscaling and AMD FSR Frame Generation may show as inactive in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition while playing Battlefield 6 when enabled on Radeon RX 9000 series graphics products.
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Death Stranding 2 on Radeon RX 5000 series products.
- Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing RoadCraft on Radeon RX 9000 series products.