AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 26.3.1 brings day one Crimson Desert support and introduces FSR 4.1

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.3.1 adds new game support for Crimson Desert and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, plus FSR Upscaling 4.1 for RDNA 4.

TL;DR: AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.3.1 enhances PC gaming with support for Crimson Desert and Death Stranding 2, introduces FSR Upscaling 4.1 for Radeon RX 9000 series, improves ray-traced reflections, and fixes crashes in Cyberpunk 2077 and input issues, while some Battlefield 6 and other game bugs remain.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.3.1 is here, and it's a big one for PC gaming as it adds support and optimization to two of the biggest releases for the month, Crimson Desert and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. It's also a must for RDNA 4 gamers with a Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics card, as it introduces FSR Upscaling 4.1, the latest version of AMD's AI- or ML-based Super Resolution solution.

According to AMD's Jack Huynh over on social media, FSR 4.1 brings "Sharper image quality for ML-based upscaling, delivering finer details and smoother camera motion across all ML-powered AMD FSR games." Compared to the already impressive FSR 4.0, the new FSR 4.1 improves the quality of objects in motion and their overall detail.

As seen in the Crimson Desert video above, AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.3.1 also includes FSR Ray Regeneration 1.1 to enhance ray-traced reflections and global illumination. Two notable updates that help AMD's FSR remain a competitive alternative to NVIDIA DLSS for Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9060 XT owners.

In addition, the new Radeon driver fixes a few game-specific and general bugs, such as crashes in Cyberpunk 2077 with Path Tracing and random loss of mouse and keyboard functionality when using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition. Here are the full release notes.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.3.1 Release Notes