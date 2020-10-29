AMD's new Radeon RX 6800 XT is a 4K beast, battles RTX 3080 for $649

AMD's new Radeon RX 6800 XT will battle the GeForce RTX 3080 with 16GB of RAM, and $50 cheaper price -- Ampere on the defensive.

NVIDIA has reigned supreme so far without any competition from Team Red, but AMD has come out swinging with the new RDNA 2 architecture and the mainstream 4K gaming card with the Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

AMD is cramming 72 compute units into the Radeon RX 6800 XT, a drop down from the 80 compute units on the flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT. The GPU will reach up to 2015MHz game clock, while GPU boost clocks will see the RX 6800 XT (at least in reference form) reaching 2250MHz for $649 -- $50 cheaper than the $699 for the GeForce RTX 3080.

It retains its large 16GB of GDDR6 with the same 128MB of Infinity Cache that delivers some far-above-its-class memory bandwidth on its 256-bit memory bus.

Price: AMD is pricing its new Radeon RX 6800 XT at $649, which will compete against NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 priced $50 higher at $699.

In terms of performance, AMD is comparing its new Radeon RX 6800 XT against NVIDIA's new 4K gaming champ in the GeForce RTX 3080. Early on you can see in the chart at the bottom that AMD is making it clear the RTX 3080 uses 320W of power, while its new RX 6800 XT uses 300W in comparison.

Is it so? AMD's new card is just as fast, and in half the games it's faster than the RTX 3080 -- and uses less power? RDNA 2 is quite the revolution indeed.

Whereas the Radeon RX 5700 XT was a great 1080p and 1440p gaming card, it wasn't quite up to the task of heavy 4K 60FPS+ gaming. RDNA 2 is here with the answer, and 4K gaming becomes more than just a reality -- but totally achievable with Big Navi.

The same goes again for 1440p gaming, where you should be able to enjoy 120FPS+ in virtually everything on the market with maxed out details on the Radeon RX 6800 XT. Juicy.