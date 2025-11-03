AMD confirms its separate drivers for RDNA 1/2 and RDNA 3/4 GPUs will roll out at the same time

Plus, new game support for all major releases will arrive day and date in both driver branches as AMD splits its Adrenalin Edition software.

TL;DR: AMD's latest Radeon driver update limits new game support and optimizations to RDNA 3 and 4 GPUs, sparking backlash over RDNA 1 and 2 support. AMD clarified that RX 5000 and 6000 series will continue receiving timely updates and game optimizations via separate drivers, ensuring simultaneous support across all RDNA generations.

AMD's most recent Adrenalin Edition software release and Radeon driver for PC gamers have sparked controversy over the fact that it states all 'new game support' and day-one optimization will be limited to RDNA 3 and RDNA 4 graphics cards going forward. With RDNA 2 GPUs, such as the Radeon RX 6600, being the most popular AMD GPUs for gaming and only four years old, the move left many wondering if they were being left behind.

In one follow-up statement, AMD confirmed that RDNA 1 and RDNA 2 support was entering "maintenance mode" and would receive updates and new game support dictated by "market needs." Adding to the confusion, this response suggested that RDNA 1 and RDNA 2 GPUs would only receive 'new game support' for certain games, and not in a timely manner. This sparked even more backlash, which forced AMD to backtrack and release a full statement.

Titled 'Continued Support for Every Radeon Gamer,' AMD clarified that Radeon RX 5000 and RX 6000 series GPUs would continue to receive "game support for new releases, stability and game optimizations, and security and bug fixes," albeit on a separate driver branch to RDNA 3 and RDNA 4. AMD's reasoning is related to rolling out new Radeon features and technologies that are exclusive to GPUs, such as the Radeon RX 9070 XT.

But this left a few questions unanswered, which were proposed to AMD by Hardware Unboxed. What we all wanted to know was whether the separate drivers for different Radeon graphics cards and architectures would be released simultaneously, and whether new game support would be identical across both. Hardware Unboxed included a couple of high-profile upcoming releases in its question, Call of Duty and Resident Evil, with AMD confirming that yes, the separate drivers will arrive simultaneously and feature the same 'new game support' updates.

Hardware Unboxed: Will RDNA 1/2 GPUs receive game support and game optimizations at the same time as RDNA 3/4 GPUs for a given newly released game? For example, Call of Duty Black Ops 7 releases in a few weeks, and in early 2026, we have major game releases such as Resident Evil Requiem and Crimson Desert. When the first driver supporting these games is released, will that driver include support and optimizations for all RDNA series (1,2,3, and 4) products at the same time? AMD: Yes, game optimizations and support for all RDNA Series 1 through 4 will roll out at the same time in both driver packages - including but not limited to CoD, Crimson Desert, and Resident Evil.

So, there you have it: RDNA 1 and RDNA 2 GPUs will continue to receive full driver support, albeit in separate driver releases from those for RDNA 3 and RDNA 4 GPUs. Which makes you wonder why this wasn't communicated like this, in full, in the first place. The constant clarification and backtracking do make it feel like AMD was potentially looking to end official driver support for older RDNA GPUs prematurely and then decided to reverse the decision based on the critical feedback and backlash it received from the wider PC gaming community.