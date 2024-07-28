GEEKOM Mega Mini G1: water-cooled Mini-PC with Core i9-13900H, RTX 4060 for $1000

GEEKOM has just unveiled its new Mega Mini G1 PC: an interestingly designed Mini-PC that would look crazy good on any gaming desk.

The new GEEKOM Mega Mini G1 is a futuristically-styled new Mini-PC that measures 250 x 150 x 150mm, already showcased at MWC and Computex earlier this year, it's now bigger and will be shown in prototype form at IFA in September. Inside, GEEKOM will pack up to an Intel Core i9-13900H processor (14 cores, 22 threads) with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 discrete GPU.

GEEKOM includes OCulink connectivity, so if you wanted faster GPU performance than what the RTX 4060 is capable of, you can hook up an external graphics card with far more power. GEEKOM says that the RTX 4060 GPU inside of its new Mega Mini G1 PC runs at up to 120W, showing some performance metrics to back up those claims:

The CPU inside is cooled by a custom liquid-cooling solution that is attached to a 6888m2 pure copper radiator, with 1065m2 cooling capacity, a dual-fan design, and an ultra-quiet high-lift water pump. GEEKOM uses an L-shaped radiator, which uses up lots of the space a available inside of the chassis, but most of that space would still be empty anyway.

Inside, we've got up to 32GB of DDR5-5200 memory, and either 1TB or 2TB of storage. The system itself will support up to 64GB, but will only be sold with up to 32GB of RAM. I'm sure the same will go for the M.2 SSD support, and it will be nice to hear that they're Gen4 ports, too.

GEEKOM's new Mega Mini G1 system also features a built-in screen, and not just OCulink but also Thunderbolt 4 support, with Wi-Fi 6E and 2.5GbE ethernet. We should expect a price of around $1000, and at least a few more months away before we see the G1 in the flesh.