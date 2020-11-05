SAPPHIRE teases new Radeon RX 6800 XT NITRO+ graphics card

We've just seen the ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 XT and its custom BIOS and huge GPU clock speeds, more on that here -- but now it's time for SAPPHIRE's newly-teased Radeon RX 6800 XT NITRO+ graphics card. Check it out:

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

SAPPHIRE's own official Twitter account teased the picture, with this being the Radeon RX 6800 XT NITRO+ and its huge triple-fan cooler. We should expect a black color scheme on the cooler, with some gorgeous RGB that I'm sure SAPPHIRE is going to have blinging up your gaming PC.

AMD's new Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon RX 6800 XT are available November 18, and we will have day one reviews of both. As for the custom cards, I can't wait to get my hands-on the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 6800 XT NITRO+ and give it a whirl when they drop, which should hopefully not be too far behind the reference Big Navi cards from AMD.