GIVEAWAY: ASRock B460 Steel Legend Motherboards and Goodies!

SAPPHIRE teases new Radeon RX 6800 XT NITRO+ graphics card

SAPPHIRE prepares custom Radeon RX 6800 XT NITRO+ graphics card, with large triple-fan cooler -- Big Navi goes Big NITRO.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Nov 5 2020 8:26 PM CST
We've just seen the ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 XT and its custom BIOS and huge GPU clock speeds, more on that here -- but now it's time for SAPPHIRE's newly-teased Radeon RX 6800 XT NITRO+ graphics card. Check it out:

SAPPHIRE's own official Twitter account teased the picture, with this being the Radeon RX 6800 XT NITRO+ and its huge triple-fan cooler. We should expect a black color scheme on the cooler, with some gorgeous RGB that I'm sure SAPPHIRE is going to have blinging up your gaming PC.

AMD's new Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon RX 6800 XT are available November 18, and we will have day one reviews of both. As for the custom cards, I can't wait to get my hands-on the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 6800 XT NITRO+ and give it a whirl when they drop, which should hopefully not be too far behind the reference Big Navi cards from AMD.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, twitter.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

