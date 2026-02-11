Sapphire unveils Radeon RX 9070 XT NITRO+ Crimson Desert Edition GPU

The new SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9070 XT NITRO+ Crimson Desert Edition sees one of RDNA 4's most impressive graphics cards get a visual makeover.

TL;DR: Sapphire's new Radeon RX 9070 XT NITRO+ Crimson Desert Edition, developed with AMD and Pearl Abyss, features premium RDNA 4 performance, a unique Crimson Desert-themed design, advanced cooling, and a 3060 MHz boost clock. It offers efficient 4K gaming and includes a free copy of the new Crimson Desert game.

Sapphire has unveiled a new custom graphics card, the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9070 XT NITRO+ Crimson Desert Edition, created in collaboration with AMD and Pearl Abyss. This custom version of RDNA 4's flagship features artwork from the highly anticipated Crimson Desert game on the magnetic backplate, with the rest of the design looking identical to the flagship NITRO+ model released last year.

As a premium RDNA 4 GPU, the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9070 XT NITRO+ features a unique, stylish design with a hidden power cable design, and is one of the few Radeon RX 9000 Series cards to adopt the new 12V-2x6 power connector standard. We reviewed the original Radeon RX 9070 XT NITRO+ last year and were impressed with its physical design, thermal performance, and 4K gaming capabilities powered by AMD's new AI FSR upscaling.

Although looks are subjective when it comes to PC hardware, especially in the age of RGB lighting and cases with panoramic views, SAPPHIRE's NITRO+ design, which blends brushed metal with industrial venting and a subtle RGB lightbar, is among the most striking of all RDNA 4 cards.

As a premium, overclocked model, the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9070 XT NITRO+ Crimson Desert Edition ships with a 3060 MHz boost clock and a higher 330W power draw than the 304W reference spec. In our review, we found that SAPPHIRE's Tri-X Cooling, AeroCurve fans, and premium build quality delivered near-silent performance, with the GPU barely cracking 60 degrees Celsius during intense gaming.

And the good news for those looking to pick up the new SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9070 XT NITRO+ Crimson Desert Edition is that with AMD's new Crimson Desert game bundle for Ryzen and Radeon products, you're eligible for a free copy of the game.