Sapphire teases Radeon RX 9070 dual-fan PULSE GPU, and triple-fan Radeon RX 9070 XT

Sapphire PULSE AMD Radeon RX 9070 and Sapphire PULSE AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT teased with new designs, does this means a proper RDNA 4 reveal is coming soon?

AMD is set to debut its new RDNA 4-powered GPUs sometime soon. It will formally announce its new Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT combo at CES 2025. However, without pricing, specs, or performance data, it felt more like a tease than a proper all-out reveal.

Even so, we were able to go hands-on with several upcoming models at the show - design-wise, RDNA 4's GeForce RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti competitors look very cool. This week, one of AMD's key Radeon partners, Sapphire, began teasing its Radeon RX 9070 line-up by posting images of what looks to be an updated version of the company's Pulse models.

With triple-fan and dual-fan variants teased, we're likely looking at the new Sapphire PULSE AMD Radeon RX 9070 and Sapphire PULSE AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT.

Sapphire's PULSE line-up represents the company's reference or MSRP designs, with custom cooling and RGB-free black and red designs. With the new triple-fan model, Sapphire seems to be updating the design to include some curves, which is great because the previous PULSE look was starting to look a little dated.

For those wanting a more premium GPU, the good news is that Sapphire is going to release an updated flagship triple-fan and triple-slot Sapphire NITRO+AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT, as you can see in AMD's CES 2025 presentation slide showcasing renders of upcoming RDNA 4 GPUs.

Although the GPU buzz at CES was focused on NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 50 Series, where NVIDIA focused on next-gen AI capabilities and the new DLSS 4, there's definite room for AMD to make a splash with its RDNA 4 line-up. With rumors pointing to GeForce RTX 4080-like performance and a massive improvement to ray-tracing, depending on the price, the Radeon RX 9070 XT could be a pretty exciting addition to the mid-range landscape.

According to AMD, the 9070 XT naming was chosen to match its direct competition. This means the Radeon RX 9070 will compete with the GeForce RTX 5070 ($549), and the Radeon RX 9070 XT will compete with the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti ($749).