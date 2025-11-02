AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT is finally available in the US for its $599 MSRP

The ASRock Challenger Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB is available at a handful of retailers for $599, a price that finally matches the MSRP set by AMD.

TL;DR: AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT, launched at $599, now retails at this price for the ASRock Challenger model, offering competitive performance against NVIDIA's RTX 5070 series. Built on TSMC's 4nm process with advanced cooling and AI-powered FSR 4, it delivers excellent 1440p and 4K gaming with improved ray tracing over RDNA 3.

AMD released the Radeon RX 9070 XT, its flagship RDNA 4 GPU, in March of this year. Launching with an MSRP of $599 in the US, although it was possible to pick up one at or close to this price, for the most part, the 9070 XT has been retailing for around $650 on the low end to around $700 for most models since its debut. As a competitive alternative to the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070, the value proposition for RDNA 4 naturally makes it a far better deal, priced at $599.

The ASRock Challenger Radeon RX 9070 XT is now available for $599.99, image credit: ASRock

The good news is that you can now purchase a Radeon RX 9070 XT for $599 at multiple retailers in the country; however, this appears to be limited to the reference ASRock Challenger Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB model. Previously available for $649.99, the ASRock Challenger Radeon RX 9070 XT is now available for $599.99 at Newegg, Micro Center, and Walmart.

Built on TSMC's 4nm process with a GPU Boost Clock speed of 3 GHz, AMD's flagship RDNA 4 GPU is in many ways a better option than even the flagship RDNA 3 generation's Radeon RX 7900 XTX. With the new AI-powered FSR 4 and a massive improvement to ray-tracing performance, the 9070 XT delivers excellent 1440p and 4K gaming performance.

The Challenger model offers the reference spec Boost Clock speed of up to 2970 MHz and ships with impressive cooling, including three fans, a metal backplate, phase-change thermal pads, a nickel-plated copper base for the GPU contact area, a 2oz Copper PCB, and premium power delivery featuring Japanese SP-Caps. Although we didn't specifically review the ASRock Challenger Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB model, be sure to check out our various reviews for RDNA 4's flagship offering below.