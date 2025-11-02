SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9070 XT burned 12V-2x6 power connector: second SAPPHIRE RX 9070 XT to burn

The second case of a SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9070 XT Nitro+ has been reported: entire top row of pins on the 12V-2x6 power connector were melted.

TL;DR: Multiple reports reveal the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9070 XT Nitro+ graphics card's 16-pin power connector melting, causing display blackouts and requiring reboots. The issue occurs despite using the recommended adapter and a sufficient 850W Cooler Master PSU, indicating a potential design flaw in the card's power connector.

There has been another report of a user on Reddit having his SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 9070 XT Nitro+ graphics card and its 16-pin power connector melting.

This is the second Redditor having the 16-pin power connector melt on the same SAPPHIRE RX 9070 XT Nitro+ card, with the same top pins of the connector melting. The bottom row of connectors seems fine, with the entire top stack of pins destroyed.

Redditor u/ProfessionalHost3913 posted that he used the adapter that came with his SAPPHIRE RX 9070 XT Nitro+ card, as the manual that the card ships with recommends the included adapter over other cables. He used the cable, and had the top pins burned as it was flowing power into the GPU. The GPU connector is unaffected, but the Redditor says that when he starts a game or even browses the internet, this monitor will randomly go black.

In order for him to gain the functionality of his monitor again, the user reports that he had to reboot his power with the physical power/reset button. He's reported his card into RMA, and I'm sure we'll hear the second part to this story soon. It looks like the 16-pin power connector is the issue, and it's definitely not exclusive to NVIDIA as this is the second Radeon RX 9070 XT card to have its power connector melted.

As for the PSU that the Redditor was using, he said he was using the Cooler Master 80 Gold 850W V2 power supply, which has more than enough juice to power a Radeon RX 9070 XT, even if it doesn't have native 16-pin support.