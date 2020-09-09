NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

GeForce RTX 3080: Ethereum mining BEAST, 3-4x better than RTX 2080

NVIDIA's new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 is 3-4x better at Ethereum cryptocurrency mining than the GeForce RTX 2080 card.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Sep 9 2020 3:50 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Well, it looks like GeForce RTX 3080 stock is going to be non-existent thanks to crypto miners -- as the new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 is an Ethereum mining beast.

GeForce RTX 3080: Ethereum mining BEAST, 3-4x better than RTX 2080 11 | TweakTown.comGeForce RTX 3080: Ethereum mining BEAST, 3-4x better than RTX 2080 12 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

According to photos surfacing on China's Baidu forums, crypto miners are buying the new GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards in major bulk -- to fill their ETH crypto mines. You can see in the above images there are boxes of custom GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards.

  • Just how fast is the RTX 3080 at Ethereum mining? Well, we're looking at a rumored 115MH/s from the GeForce RTX 3080, which is 3-4x faster than the 30-40MH/s or so that the Turing-based GeForce RTX 2080 is capable of.

Rewinding back to last week, when I exclusively reported that stock would be very tight on the GeForce RTX 30 series cards -- where my sources told me: "no stock will be available till the end of the year". It seems this could only get worse when crypto miners beginning buying up all the GeForce RTX 3070 and GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards.

Sigh.

But, man -- 115MH/sec is some serious crypto mining grunt!

GeForce RTX 3080: Ethereum mining BEAST, 3-4x better than RTX 2080 02 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA Titan RTX Graphics Card (NVIDIA Titan RTX)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2499.00
$2499.00$2499.00$2499.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/9/2020 at 3:50 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:hardwaretimes.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.