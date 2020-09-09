GeForce RTX 3080: Ethereum mining BEAST, 3-4x better than RTX 2080

NVIDIA's new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 is 3-4x better at Ethereum cryptocurrency mining than the GeForce RTX 2080 card.

Well, it looks like GeForce RTX 3080 stock is going to be non-existent thanks to crypto miners -- as the new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 is an Ethereum mining beast.

According to photos surfacing on China's Baidu forums, crypto miners are buying the new GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards in major bulk -- to fill their ETH crypto mines. You can see in the above images there are boxes of custom GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards.

Just how fast is the RTX 3080 at Ethereum mining? Well, we're looking at a rumored 115MH/s from the GeForce RTX 3080, which is 3-4x faster than the 30-40MH/s or so that the Turing-based GeForce RTX 2080 is capable of.

Rewinding back to last week, when I exclusively reported that stock would be very tight on the GeForce RTX 30 series cards -- where my sources told me: "no stock will be available till the end of the year". It seems this could only get worse when crypto miners beginning buying up all the GeForce RTX 3070 and GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards.

Sigh.

But, man -- 115MH/sec is some serious crypto mining grunt!