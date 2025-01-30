NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 launch supply leaks: is 'basically non-existent', one store has 0 stock

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards are nearly here... but it looks like US launch supply is "basically non-existent" and that there could be less than 1000 of the flagship RTX 5090s available in the USA according to the latest leaks.
In a new video posted by leaker Moore's Law is Dead, who spoke with multiple sources that work at large US retailers, the situation seems pretty bleak for PC gamers. If you thought the stock situation of the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 was bad, this would be really bad... less than 1000 of NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards, ouch.
Source 1: "At least as of this evening (1/29/25), we (major US retailer) have ZERO 5090s in store. Now that could change, we have had last minute deliveries on launch days before, but right now it almost seems we might not get any significant amount of 5090s until March".
Source 2: "We (major US retailer) do have ~60 RTX 5080s for tomorrow, but that's a lot less than the ~100 RTX 4080s that we had a couple of years ago. Let me put the stock situation this way - we were told employees can't buy the RTX 5080 or 5090... they haven't enforced a rule like that since the RTX 30 series".
Source 3: "Launch supply for the RTX 5090 is basically non-existent. I (major retailer) genuinely wonder if we even have 1000 for all of North America for launch day, and while the 5080 situation is better, it still looks like around half the supply of 4080 had. Oh, and from what I'm seeing, the 5080 will usually be $1100-$1300, and the 5090 $2300-$2600".